Laura Popa Joins 72andSunny As Head Of Brand
Laura Popa (lead image) has joined the 72andSunny team as head of brand, working alongside the leadership team to grow and lead the agency and run the account service and project management teams.
Ross Berthinussen, president, 72andSunny ANZ, said: “As a people first business, Laura’s philosophy around galvanising teams, building culture and partnering with clients as the foundation to crafting brilliant work and successful relationships is unique. We’re excited on how Laura will evolve our brand through optimism and help shape our clients in a modern world.”
With experience across leading multidisciplinary agency teams, across brand, digital and retail agencies including Thinkerbell, The Works and The General Store, Laura has a deep understanding on how to build brands and strong client partnerships.
Popa said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the 72andSunny team at a pivotal time where the momentum of the culture, ambitious and collaborative clients has led to phenomenal growth. I’m looking forward to having fun as we build and grow our agency and clients, afterall we are named after the feeling of sunshine”
The appointment is effective immediately.
