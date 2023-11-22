Laura Popa Joins 72andSunny As Head Of Brand

Laura Popa Joins 72andSunny As Head Of Brand
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Laura Popa (lead image) has joined the 72andSunny team as head of brand, working alongside the leadership team to grow and lead the agency and run the account service and project management teams.

Ross Berthinussen, president, 72andSunny ANZ, said: “As a people first business, Laura’s philosophy around galvanising teams, building culture and partnering with clients as the foundation to crafting brilliant work and successful relationships is unique. We’re excited on how Laura will evolve our brand through optimism and help shape our clients in a modern world.” 

With experience across leading multidisciplinary agency teams, across brand, digital and retail agencies including Thinkerbell, The Works and The General Store, Laura has a deep understanding on how to build brands and strong client partnerships. 

Popa said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the 72andSunny team at a pivotal time where the momentum of the culture, ambitious and collaborative clients has led to phenomenal growth. I’m looking forward to having fun as we build and grow our agency and clients, afterall we are named after the feeling of sunshine”

The appointment is effective immediately. 




Please login with linkedin to comment

72andSunny Laura Popa

Latest News

Katherine Davison Named Editor Of WHO
  • Media

Katherine Davison Named Editor Of WHO

Are Media has announced the appointment of Katherine Davison as editor of WHO, the country’s most trusted celebrity news and entertainment brand. Davison joins WHO on Monday 27 November from the Seven Network’s 7NEWS.com.au, where she has been Managing Editor, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Commercial Editorial since September 2021. Davison started at 7NEWS.com.au in 2019 as […]

From Barbie To Taylor Swift: These Were The Top 6 Cultural Moments That Shaped 2023
  • Media

From Barbie To Taylor Swift: These Were The Top 6 Cultural Moments That Shaped 2023

2023 has been a massive year with huge shifts in the cultural landscape that have had a flow-on effect on the advertising and media landscape. Warning: this article discusses rape, sexual assault, domestic violence and murder. The Me Too movement. Elon Musk buying Twitter. The Death of Princess Diana. September 11th 2001. These massive cultural […]

Claxon Wins Deloitte 2023 QLD State Championship Award
  • Marketing

Claxon Wins Deloitte 2023 QLD State Championship Award

Claxon has won the 2023 QLD State Championship award and achieved the number 28 on the overall prestigious Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Awards last week. Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 program recognises, profiles and celebrates Australia’s fastest-growing tech companies. Now in its 23rd year, it ranks the nation’s top 50 public and private tech companies based […]

News.com.au Named No.1 Digital News Brand For 10th Month Running
  • Media

News.com.au Named No.1 Digital News Brand For 10th Month Running

News.com.au has been named Australia’s number one digital news brand for the 10th consecutive month, according to latest rankings from Ipsos iris for October 2023. With the largest audience in the News category in Australia, news.com.au delivered an audience of 12.706 million, up 7.6 per cent month-on-month. With a margin of 896,000 ahead of the […]

Gravity Media & SX Global Take FIM Supercross Championship Global
  • Media

Gravity Media & SX Global Take FIM Supercross Championship Global

Gravity Media and SX Global have confirmed a broadcast and technology partnership to deliver coverage of the upcoming Australian round of the FIM World Supercross Championship across multiple international territories. Gravity Media Australia will provide sixteen camera coverage, including speciality cameras, in a broadcast and technical collaboration to deliver the all-screen production of the World […]

10-Year-Old Girl Pens Scribbly Pizza Hut Supercar Livery, Via WiredCo.
  • Campaigns

10-Year-Old Girl Pens Scribbly Pizza Hut Supercar Livery, Via WiredCo.

WiredCo. and Pizza Hut have announced the winner of a nationwide search to find an artist to create the official artwork on Pizza Hut Racing’s Camaro Supercar. Grace Lewis, a 10-year-old primary school student, won the prize and will see her artwork adorn the Camaro at debut in the final round of the 2024 Supercars Championship on […]

The Company We Keep Bolsters South-East Asia Offering With Three New Hires
  • Marketing

The Company We Keep Bolsters South-East Asia Offering With Three New Hires

Independent full sensory experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has strengthened its South-East Asia (SEA) team with the addition of three new hires, including a Project Director and two Project Managers. Lead Image: Left to Right: Deon Tan, Tam Xu, Victor Darmawan, Nicole Pow Based in The CWK’s recently opened Singapore hub, newly […]

ODV & Archies Bring Back ‘Most Renowned Man In The World Of Feet’
  • Campaigns

ODV & Archies Bring Back ‘Most Renowned Man In The World Of Feet’

Back by popular demand, an internet favourite commercial, viewed by over 20 million worldwide, is returning with an unforgettable sequel. Kiwi video production company ODV and Australian footwear brand Archies are creating a marketing universe with one compelling character at its centre – celebrity foot masseur Yanderas Janderas (aka the most renowned man in the […]

Man watching TV, lying on sofa, legs on table. Person holding remote control in living room
  • Marketing

Switch Digital Launches Self-Serve Digital TV Booking Innovation

Independent media agency Switch Digital has launched a self-serve digital TV booking interface for use by some smaller clients. The interface helps streamline geo-targeted digital TV campaigns for smaller clients including setting the audience targets, planning the channels, creative in-built tools to seamlessly create a 30-second TV commercial, and measuring and reporting. It can provide […]