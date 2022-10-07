Kochie Goes Viral On Twitter For Cringe Moment That Will Make You Squirm

David ‘Kochie’ Koch has gone viral for a completely cringe moment that may actually send shivers down your spine.

It was business as usual on Sunrise. Kochie and the gang were giving away a cruise. Sadly, the Cash Cow didn’t appear in a captain’s hat. But, all things considered, the mood was cheerful.

Kochie and co-host Natalie Barr are chatting with the winner of a cruise, Christine Linn from South Australia.

Kochie is all smiles and said: “How would you like to go cruisin’!”

They then let her know she’s won a cruise! All very exciting. The woman looks pretty pleased with her prize.

Barr asked: “Tell us who you are you going to take?”

Linn, explained she’ll be taking her husband.

Kochie jumps in with a classic joke and said: “Why?”

Linn responded with, “Um. He’s got terminal cancer.”

Judging by the look on Kochie’s face, he’d like to dig himself into a hole in the ground. Both Barr and Kochie offer their sympathies to the wife, but it is all simply too cringe for words.

The clip has now gone viral on Twitter, and the clip has been seen over 100,000 times.

she gagged him a bit pic.twitter.com/aZsyNI3ABT — sam (@samxmcgowan) October 6, 2022

Someone commented, “Oh dear, have a fabulous cruise!” Another commented, “The first time Sunrise has been good,” and another commented, “No way.”