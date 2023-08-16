Kochie Appointed Compare The Market’s New Economic Director

Australia’s price comparison website, Compare the Market, has appointed David “Kochie” Koch as its new economic director.

Following a long and successful career at the helm of Australia’s top-rated breakfast show, Sunrise, Kochie said he was determined to make his next move as purposeful as possible by helping Australians improve their financial health.

Now, as Australia faces its biggest cost of living crisis in decades, Kochie said it’s never been more important to ensure all Australians understand their options and know they can switch easily if a better deal is available.

“Helping people make positive financial decisions is something very close to my heart, and I know the Compare the Market team feel the same,” Koch said.

“For me, it’s always been so important to find roles where I can make a difference and I’m not comfortable sitting back when I have the power to help.

“Looking at Compare the Market’s mission to drive comparison, boost competition, and save Australians money, it was the obvious next step.

“People have been hit from every direction with soaring energy bills, insurance premiums, and mortgage rates – forcing many into tough financial decisions.

“We want to empower Australians to compare, switch and save wherever savings are available.”

Compare the Market, chief executive officer, Rob Clancy said he was thrilled to welcome Kochie as a senior voice on economic issues and personal finance, to lead Compare the Market’s research and commentary on a wide range of issues affecting Australians.

“Kochie’s appointment as our economic director comes as so many Australians are in need of a cost-of-living champion,” Clancy said.

“We started our comparison service just over 10 years ago, with a mission to help people save on their home loans, insurance and energy bills and we’ve since helped millions of Australians compare and switch to suit their needs and their budget.

“Kochie’s extensive credentials in finance and business journalism will take our research to the next level and ensure we can help Australians make better everyday financial decisions.

“The vast majority of Australians stick with the same providers despite receiving jaw-dropping figures on their bills and renewal notices. We hope that by raising awareness, we can help drive greater competition in the market and encourage more Australians to reap the benefits of comparison.”