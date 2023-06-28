KitKat & Wunderman Thompson Deliver Sweet EOFY Offer

Of all work essentials, why wouldn’t breaks be deductible? This end of financial year (EOFY), KitKat is helping Aussies finally claim back their very essential work breaks.

By simply purchasing an essential work item from kitkat.com.au/claimyourbreak for one day only on Friday, 30 June, not only will Aussies score a complimentary KitKat, but the purchase could also be tax deductible.

From the nine-to-fivers to the rideshare drivers, from the rockstars to the part-time referees – KitKat has everyone covered with a range of essential items. There’s something for all workers, from pencils, notepads, sunglasses, air fresheners, wide-brimmed hats, guitar picks and whistles.

João Braga, chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson Australia, said: “There’s something out of place when you can claim anything from a pencil to a whistle but not your work breaks. So, thanks to KitKat you can now have a break and claim it too.”

Nestlé head of marketing confectionery, Melanie Chen said, “KitKat believes in giving people more breaks and as we head into a busy EOFY, we thought why shouldn’t work breaks be a deductible? So we’ve got a little creative about how we could help Aussies claim their work breaks, legitimately of course!”

The campaign, which was a combined effort with Wunderman Thompson, UM and POEM, is running on social channels, digital OOH and in earned.