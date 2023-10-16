Kaimera Nabs Garth Moring From Bohemia

Independent media agency Kaimera is expanding its market-leading offering to Melbourne, appointing Garth Moring (pictured above) as general manager to lead the new office.

(Pictured above: left to right – Garth Moring and Nick Behr)

Kaimera Melbourne officially opens its doors this week, cementing the agency’s presence in a market where it already counts long-standing clients including REA Group, Mastercard and GlaxoSmithKline. Moring joins from Bohemia where he was head of media, having held a range of senior positions across independent and network agencies.

“Opening a Melbourne office is a major milestone in Kaimera’s journey and to have Garth heading it up is the icing on the cake. I would not have launched Melbourne with anyone other than Garth. Having known him for 15 years I know we have the same values and vision for what makes this industry great – he is a true Kaimeran at heart and we’re already feeling his positive influence on the business” Kaimera CEO, Nick Behr, said.

Founded in 2016 by Behr and chief digital officer Trent McMillan, Kaimera has built one of the most experienced teams in the industry, with more than 45 experts now on staff – up by 50 per cent in the last year alone. With a commitment to making media simple, it counts the likes of Under Armour, Campos, Blooms the Chemist, Plate Marketing and Yalumba among its clients.

“Having led agencies in Melbourne for the last eight years I know that the proposition Kaimera offers – making media simple – will have a major impact in this market. I’ve always admired the way Nick and the rest of the management team have built the business, and I can already see what makes Kaimera so unique and sticky for clients. I’m really excited to help make a major difference for more clients in Melbourne,” Moring said.