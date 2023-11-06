Justin Drape & Michael Canning’s Exceptional ALIEN Meets Fundraising Target In 48 Hours

Justin Drape & Michael Canning’s Exceptional ALIEN Meets Fundraising Target In 48 Hours
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine



Justin Drape and Michael Canning’s Exceptional ALIEN has met its minimum crowdfunding target in just 48 hours of its two-week-long investment round.

Drape, co-founder of The Monkeys, and Canning, former M&C Saatchi ECD, said that the funding will help scale the multimedia ‘Travel Playbooks’ platform, which was awarded with the Global Industry Innovator for Tourism award at the coveted travel industry Skift IDEA Awards for 2023.

“Exceptional Alien’s Travel Playbooks are designed like a Spotify for travel. They are a personal play-by-play curation of recommendations from exceptional talents around the globe,” said Drape

“When travelling, 92 per cent of people ask trusted friends and family to share their experiences and recommendations, so we want Exceptional ALIEN to feel like travelling with thousands of trusted creative friends and culture makers in your pocket”.

Exceptional ALIEN has picked up major momentum in 2023, including brand partnerships with tourism bodies, booking giant Skyscanner and a major distribution partnership with Modern Luxury Media and streaming platform M/LUX in the US – reaching 150 million US homes, and the growth of a contributing community that now includes Grammy Award winners, Academy nominated actors, Olympic Gold medal winning athletes, Michelin-Starred chefs, entrepreneurs, designers, artists and many more.

Following a previous successful capital raise with seed investors, Exceptional ALIEN is undertaking this community-funding round to invite people in the creative industries to join the platform as shareholders, as the company scales both its media offering and the creative studio offering, Exceptional ALIEN Studio, that is working with major brands.

“Our ambition is to build Exceptional ALIEN as a globally trusted brand in travel, powered by a community of exceptional talent,” said Canning.

“We are thrilled that colleagues from the creative community and astute investors are getting behind the platform, and will be part of our investor group as we scale. Our capital raise closes November 16”.

Notable Australians already featured on the Exceptional ALIEN platform include Flight Facilities (electronic music artists), Maurice Terzini (Bondi Icebergs restaurateur), Ako Kondo (Principal Artist, Australian Ballet), Satu Vanska (Principal Violin, Australian Chamber Orchestra), and Rafael Bonachela (Artistic Director, Sydney Dance Company). Internationally there is Karen Walker (Fashion Designer), Ny Oh (Guitarist in Harry Styles band), Uncle Waffles (International DJ), Safa Sahin (Footwear designer Bottega Veneta) and Paola Antonelli (Senior Curator of MoMA New York).




Please login with linkedin to comment

Exceptional ALIEN

Latest News

Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online
  • Marketing

Brown Family Wine Group Brings Its Family Of Brands Together Online

For over 130 years, the Brown Family Wine Group has thrived on a spirit of innovation and adventure, from the vineyards to winemaking and across every part of the business. It’s this same spirit which has led the business to re-imagine it’s online brand presence. The result is a seamless online hub showcasing its amazing […]

Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards
  • Media

Dolly Parton Among Famous Faces At This Year’s ARIA Awards

An all-Australian star lineup of artists including G Flip, Budjerah, DMA’S, Brad Cox, Fanny Lumsden, Jessica Mauboy, Meg Mac and Peach PRC is set to perform at the 2023 ARIA Awards. Presenters include Troye Sivan, Dolly Parton, Baker Boy, Claudia Karvan, Dylan Alcott, Marcia Hines, Cub Sport, Dermot Kennedy, Jack River, Jessica Mauboy, Joel Corry, Kate Ceberano, Pia Miranda, […]

Record Quarter For Pureprofile
  • Technology

Record Quarter For Pureprofile

Pureprofile has announced a record quarterly continuing business revenue of $12.3m and record quarterly continuing business EBITDA (excl significant items) of $1.5m in Q1 FY24. Pureprofile Limited (ASX: PPL or the Company) has announced its Q1 FY24 business update for the period ended 30 September 2023. Q1 FY24 Highlights: Data & Insights and Platform delivered […]

Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs
  • Marketing

Lakeba Group Expands Into UAE With AstroLabs

Australian-based technology venture studio, Lakeba Group has announced its partnership with Dubai-based AstroLabs as it expands its operations into the Middle East. Lead image: L to R-  Giuseppe Porcelli – Lakeba Group executive chairman and CEO. Alex Nicholls – AstroLabs director of KSA Expansion. Lakeba says that as Dubai continues to grow its ambitions and […]