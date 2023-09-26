Juniour Creatives Rejoice With A Free EBook Written By The Advertising Greats

Australian advertising greats provide advice for junior creatives, alongside how to process their thinking in a free eBook written by Kevin Pease, associate creative director.

Pease, currently working at Thinkerbell, wanted to provide an efficient summary of how junior creatives can process their thinking and ideas. Not reinventing the wheel, but simply putting together what we all learn over the course of our careers so it’s available for those outside agency environments. The goal of the eBook is to create a shortcut for budding creatives by passing on the shorthand used throughout the industry.

The eBook “Insight, Ideas, Executions” details exactly what’s on the cover, breaking down how each part is different but comes together to form the overall shape of ideas. Reverse engineering some of the great campaigns from recent history to imagine how they came together.

Pease said, “Ideas are my favourite thing about advertising. The feeling you get when a thought hits you and you think you’ve got it. Getting into the deepest of details of what it is and letting it lead everything else that comes after. Then, finally, getting to share something that excites you. I’ve always lent on the process that was passed on to me and it’s been invaluable. I hope to pass this on to help students and junior creatives, so they know exactly what their ideas are and why they’re good.

‘’Kevin has gone about this in a very collaborative way, getting feedback before publishing from all the students at Western Sydney Ad School and elsewhere. My students found it very helpful in simplifying things whenever they had no idea what I was talking about. Thanks Kevin for making me look good.’said Rocky Ranallo, course founder.

The book also provides advice on what creative leaders look for in junior folios. Articulated by some of Australia’s most highly regarded creative leaders, both past and present. Very special thanks to Mike Spirkovski, Jon Burden, Stu Turner, Marianne O’brien, Cristian Staal, Fee Millist and Sarah McGregor. Plus, all the junior creatives and interns who’ve read and given feedback on the book over the years.

For anyone who’s interested in a copy of eBook, please reach out to Pease at www.kevinpeasewastaken.com