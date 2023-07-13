JCDecaux Paints Australia Barbie PINK

JCDecaux Australia partnered with Universal Pictures Australia to launch ‘Paint Australia Barbie Pink!’, a campaign designed to transform the nation into a vibrant and unforgettable celebration of Barbie, the biggest and pinkest movie event of the year.

Max Eburne, chief commercial officer, JCDecaux Australia said: “The new Barbie film promises to be a must-see moment of pop culture. The national JCDecaux Out-of-Home campaign will captivate audiences of all ages, transporting them to a world of laughter, fashion, and imagination by showcasing the joy and excitement that Barbie brings to the big screen.”

Suzanne Stretton-Brown, marketing director of Universal Pictures Australia, said the Out-of-Home campaign with JCDecaux plays an integral role in promoting Barbie. “Our ambition was to disrupt the Australian winter by spreading Barbie summer joy and painting the town pink. The film is a visual feast, and Out-of-Home is the perfect channel for replicating the visual spectacle and engaging core audiences. We created bespoke artwork specifically for the bus shelter immersion, which JCDecaux was instrumental in helping bring to life.”

With a carefully curated selection of engaging and impactful formats, including a bus shelter immersion in Sydney’s Bondi Junction and consecutive JCDecaux Cross Track panels at Town Hall station, national Transit Megasides, Digital Large Format and Smartframes, the campaign is set to create a spectacle of fun and entertainment.

Sixty five percent of Australian women yearn for more time to indulge in moments for themselves. Recognising this desire, the Barbie campaign aims to provide an impactful theatrical experience that captures the hearts of females of all ages.

Of the partnership, Yasmin Cullum, marketplace associate director from Essence said: “Out- of-Home is critical to generate enough excitement to drive audiences to the cinema for this iconic pop culture moment. Through JCDecaux, we’ve been able to incorporate multiple touchpoints using a mix of formats, that invited our audience to step into a moment of joy and inside Barbie’s wardrobe!”

The campaign is running now until 30th July.