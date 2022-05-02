JCDecaux Champions The Risk-Takers & Rule Breakers In New Talent Attraction Campaign

OOH media company, JCDecaux this week launched “Join the Changemakers”, a joint brand and talent attraction campaign highlighting the company’s progressive and diverse career opportunities for Australia’s change-makers, shape-shifters, risk-takers and rule-breakers.

The campaign is an extension of the company’s “Change the Conversation” positioning – which features creative developed by Alphabet Studio – and promotes JCDecaux as an innovative and visionary company.

The creative showcases a cross section of JCDecaux employees, and highlights the company’s attributes which allow others to see, act and respond to a complex and changing world.

“With the out-of-home market entering a strong period of recovery, JCDecaux is on an extraordinary growth trajectory, which involves an increased need to attract talented people into our organisation, people with the right mindset,” said JCDecaux’s chief people officer, Alissa Bartlett.

“Working with our skilful marketing team, we have developed an innovative campaign that will shine the spotlight on our brand and connect us directly to talent in the community, talent that would like to join an employer of choice in the media market.

“We live by our vision, purpose, and values. We are brave, supportive, accountable, and focused on achieving excellence in everything we do. JCDecaux is a company that thrives on connection, collaboration, and innovation with each other, with customers, and with the communities we broadcast to. I hope this campaign sparks someone to think about a rewarding career with JCDecaux.”

Alphabet Studio director, Tim Kliendienst said “The eye-catching visual distortions reflect the agile and inspirational nature of JCDecaux’s culture and invites potential players to join the company, to seek out the microsite and discover the opportunities available to join the changemakers.”



The creative is designed to work as both a general brand awareness initiative as well as a talent attraction campaign for opportunities within the OOH sector.

JCDecaux also launched a careers microsite as part of the campaign.

“Join the Changemakers” launches across JCDecaux’s national network this week.