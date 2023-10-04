Jason Alexander (AKA George Costanza) Resurrects Seinfeld’s Famous “Yada Yada” For Telco Firm

Just last week we had Samuel L Jackson almost reprise his Pulp Fiction character for British bread firm Warburtons (watch it again HERE.) And in possibly further proof agency ECDs are stuck in some 90s nostalgia trip comes new work for US telco Verizon Visible that sees Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander recreate one of the show’s classic lines.

If you haven’t seen it (and B&T’s running a snippet of the episode below), it involves the expression “yada yada” which basically means skip over the detail and get to the point.

For Verizon, Alexander – who just can’t escape his George Costanza alter ego – reprises the famous line all while appearing to spoof agency creatives.

Sadly, it’s no where near as funny as the original and will probably make no sense whatsoever to anyone born after about 1990.

Anyway, check out the work below and, as an aside, the bloke with the beard is actually Alexander’s own son, the comic and actor, Gabe Greenspan.

Commenting on the work, Verizon Visible CMO Cheryl Gresham, said: “The chemistry between the two was incredible and both worked hard with us and our creative agency Madwell to create a funny, truthful ad. Jason made script adjustments to really connect to the dialogue and show the truth of what ‘yada, yada, yada’ really means.”

And for nostalgia buffs, here’s the original Seinfeld scene:

 

 

 

 




