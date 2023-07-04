Intender Appoints GM After 3 Years Of Exponential Growth

Sustainability-focused performance marketing agency Intender has appointed Jonathan Peach, general manager, as it consolidates three years of exponential growth that has seen the business quietly compile a roster of national and international clients.

Intender’s data-driven approach has seen the under-the-radar agency pick up performance marketing accounts for brands including Stockland, EnergyAustralia, Cheddar by CBA, Insure & Go, Chelsea Football Club and Exceptional Alien.

The GM role is a new one for the fast-growing agency founded in 2020 to lift performance and drive growth for clients by creating people-first media journeys using intent, interest and interruption data, while minimising the impact of media on the environment and mental health.

L-R: Phil Ohren, Morgan Ohren and Jonathan Peach

Peach joins Intender from OMD where he led media and digital transformation initiatives with clients as transformation director.

Prior to that, he was head of data and personalisation at Mars, responsible for leading first party data and digital marketing projects across 12 brands in the Mars Petcare Australia portfolio.

Peach’s career also includes roles as digital marketing manager ANZ for Specsavers, client service manager – Programmatic for Dentsu Aegis’ Amnet Group, and as digital strategist on Carat’s Global Team.

Intender co-founder and CEO Phil Ohren welcomed Peach’s extensive agency, programmatic, FMCG and client-side experience to the strategic shores of Noosa.

“Our CFO Morgan Ohren and I founded Intender to create the enterprise agency we wished existed – a sub-tropical collective of performance media specialists who care about quality over quantity, and reducing the impact of media on mental health and the environment,” Ohren said.

“We’ve got a challenging vision – one that Jonathan’s experience with Amnet, OMG, Mars and Specsavers brings us closer to achieving as we continue to grow and challenge the media norm.

“With recession looming, reducing ad spend, lifting quality reach and lowering cost per acquisition (CPAs) will be a top priority in 2023-24. Jonathan’s experience across all sides of the landscape helps set us up for success.”

Peach, who has also worked in wildlife conservation and wilderness exploration in Africa, relished the opportunity to join the like-minded innovative, environmentally-focused agency.

“I’m excited to grow a team striving to make advertising useful and not annoying, in all its facets. The sustainable focus Intender puts on reducing ad wastage and carbon output aligns with my background in, and passion for, conservation,” Peach said.

“It’s high time we made advertising useful without wrecking our environment. Our stunning HQ location at Noosa surrounded by pristine national parks is the perfect place to drive that mission from.

“A core role of mine will be ensuring we have the right product, people and processes in place to drive our clients’ companies forward and continue our sustainable growth trajectory. Intender already has a wealth of expertise that is pushing boundaries as a trusted, fully integrated, strategic business advisor to many C-suites. The formula works.”