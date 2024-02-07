Initiative Wins Big Crown Resort’s Media Account

Crown Resorts has appointed IPG-owned media agency Initiative as its media agency of record, following a competitive pitch in which incumbent Carat did not re-pitch.

The appointment comes after a review, as the brand sought to find the best possible partner for the next chapter of its transformation. Initiative’s remit covers full funnel media strategy, planning and buying, including performance and digital. Carat had held the account for nearly 30 years.

The appointment comes after Crown’s recent unveiling of a refreshed brand, signalling a new era and bold strategy to reinforce its position as a world-class entertainment destination.

Yolanda Uys, newly appointed Crown Resorts group executive general manager – brand and marketing, shared her ambition for the brand and highlighted why Initiative was the clear partner for its plans.

Uys said: “Crown is part of Australian history and has been a part of the stories that have shaped our cities. With a refreshed brand identity, re-energised marketing team and a strong appetite for growth, we are set to write the next chapter together. We look forward to partnering with Initiative to unlock strategic growth and tapping into their connected thinking to accelerate business growth and build brand value.”

Melissa Fein, CEO Initiative Australia and New Zealand, added: “As a proud Melburnian, I’ve always seen Crown as an iconic brand. Combine that with Initiative’s footprint mirroring Crown’s; our shared belief in the power of culture to grow brands; and all the positive impact we’ve created via our strategic project-based work to date, it feels like we have all the makings for a powerful partnership.”

Crown’s business will be managed out of Initiative Melbourne leaning heavily into Sydney’s strategy and planning capabilities. Work commences immediately, with the first work expected in market Q2.