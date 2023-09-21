Initiative Takes Top Gong At The MFA Awards
The ‘LEGO City Goes Nitro’ campaign by Initiative Australia won the prestigious Grand Prix at the 2023 MFA Awards, with AAMI, Netflix, Samsung, NRMA Insurance and Dell also taking to the stage as winners at tonight’s black tie gala dinner in Sydney.
The MFA Awards celebrate the most effective and impactful work created by media agencies, demonstrating the industry’s purpose of We Are The Changers.
In addition to Initiative Australia, agencies recognised for their work were OMD & Ogilvy, Wavemaker, EssenceMediacom, Match & Wood, CHEP Network, Slingshot Media, Intender, This is Flow, GroupM and OMG Australia.
Close to 150 judges, including eight CMO Signature Judges, participated in the judging this year, adding a strong advertiser voice to the selection process. Collectively the judges looked for work that demonstrated effectiveness and long-term business growth.
The judges commended this year’s entries for displaying innovative solutions and strong results for clients.
Industry veteran Belinda Rowe was inducted into the MFA Hall of Fame, recognising her contribution across many aspects of the industry, including her mentoring and championing of women leaders.
Also recognised with an Industry Contribution honour was Chris Winterburn, Managing Director of Media i Group Australia.
The NGEN Award, which recognises the talent of young media agency executives with less than five years’ experience, was won by Kate O’Loughlin and Summer Treseder from Initiative Australia. This year was Kate’s third consecutive listing as an NGEN Award finalist, and Summer’s second.
MFA CEO Sophie Madden said: “The great thing about the MFA Awards is that every year we see the highest quality of strategic thinking, innovation and effectiveness, and this year was no different. The work recognised among the finalists and the winners is up there with the best globally, and really lives up to the promise of our industry purpose of being The Changers. Congratulations to the winners and a huge thank you to the MFA Awards Steering Committee and our judges who devote a significant amount of time to the rigorous process of selecting the best of the best.”
The 2023 MFA Awards winners are:
Grand Prix – sponsored by Seven
LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia
OUTCOMES
Behaviour Change
Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy
Brand Impact
NRMA Insurance, Cricket Covers, Initiative Australia
Business Impact
LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia
Data-Led Activation – sponsored by News Corp Australia
Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy
Best Long-term Results
Lotterywest, Ethical Econometrics, Initiative Australia
EXECUTION
Best Content Strategy
Netflix, Stranger Things 4 Launch, Wavemaker, Akcelo & Jack Nimble
Best Integrated Campaign
LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia
Best Use of Small Budget
LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia
Environmental, Social & Governance Award – sponsored by SBS Media
Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy
Best Innovation in Media
Samsung Australia, Flipvertising, CHEP Network
Media For Good
GroupM, Digital Sustainability Initiative
Best Partnership Award
Alienware by Dell, Levelling The Playing Field In Gaming, EssenceMediacom & POPSUGAR
CHANNEL EXCELLENCE
Best Use of Audio
Mars Petcare Australia, WHISKAS Audio Purrs, EssenceMediacom
Best Use of Outdoor – sponsored by Outdoor Media Association
NRMA Insurance, Cricket Covers, Initiative Australia
Best Use of Retail
Universal Sony Home Entertainment, How Universal Sony Home Entertainment’s Bullet Train Created A Media-first Retail Partnership To Drive Results, Slingshot Media
Best Use of Screens
Amazon Prime Video AUNZ, Terminal Tournament Takeover, Initiative Australia
Best Use of Search
Care For Kids Group, [Parental Advisory] Finding The Right Local Childcare, Intender
Best Use of Social
Netflix, Welcome to the Upside Down Under, Wavemaker, Akcelo & Jack Nimble
Best Use of Technology
Samsung Australia, Flipvertising, CHEP Network
Events & Experiential
LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia
PEOPLE & CULTURE
Agency Talent & Culture – Less than 100 employees
This is Flow
Agency Talent & Culture – More than 100 employees
OMG Australia
Pro Bono/Cause Marketing Incentive – In recognition of Pam Lane
UnLTD & Radio Lollipop, Helping Children’s Charity Radio Grow Its Reach, Match & Wood
NGEN Award
Kate O’Loughlin & Summer Treseder, Initiative Australia
Please login with linkedin to commentInitiative Australia MFA Awards
Latest News
Australia Humiliated On Fossil Fuel Inaction In Bleak Full-Page New York Times Advert
Lack of climate inaction has sent B&T into a heated rage. So much so we've had to turn the air-con up several notches.
“There Are Suburbs Beyond The Five-Kilometre Radius That Most Of Us Live In”: Rose Herceg At MFA EX
Two adland bigwigs, Rose Herceg & Anathea Ruys, take to the stage at today's MFA soiree. Wig-wise it was hair-raising.
Bolster Group Appoints Ex-LiSTNR Ad Tech Pro, Jonathan Mandel
Bolster Group proves it's by name and by nature with the announcement of a bolstering new recruit.
Innovation-Focused Companies Create Strongest Brand Perceptions, According To The 2023 Futurebrand Index
Report proves the benefit of being forward thinking. That is, as much as B&T still loves a tussle with the photocopier.
B&T Awards The Work: The B&T Award For Diversity Finalists Laid Bare
It's the diversity category finalists for the coming B&T Awards. Which are so soon you can almost hear the Chaser boys.
Wednesday TV Ratings: 10’s Prayers Answered With Thank God You’re Here
How does B&T attend Wednesday night pub trivia AND still deliver the evening's TV numbers? Unravel all the lies here.
Jonathan Reeve: Woolworths’ Member-Only Pricing Shakes Up The Loyalty Landscape
Woolworths recently announced the launch of member-only pricing, giving customers another option to spend less — not more — on their shops. This strategic shift mirrors a global trend, with more retailers amplifying value for members in a loyalty program amid soaring inflation and cost-of-living crises. Woolworths Supermarkets and Metro stores introduced in-store, member-only pricing […]
Fundraiser For Former EssenceMediaCom CEO Pat Crowley Hits $130K, With A Target Of $500K
There's rotten luck and then there's this very rotten luck. Improve things instantly here with a GoFundMe donation.
Attitude Signs Exclusive Deal With Teads
Teads, the global media platform, has today signed a partnership deal with leading LGBTQ+ lifestyle publisher Attitude. As a leading supplier to the world’s most premium publishers and content creators, Teads’ exclusive partnership with Attitude expands on the platform’s focus rooted in providing high quality media with access to diverse and direct inventory. Ensuring brands […]
Australian Eggs Launches Fun New Campaign Via Connecting Plots
Why, with any egg ad, is there an immediate assumption that they're chicken? And B&T doesn't speak on behalf of emus.
“A Collective Hallelujah”: Jen Davidson’s Tumbleturn Brings Accountability & Security To Pitching
B&T's in conversation with Jen Davidson from pitch consultancy Tumbleturn. Conversation & a bit of impromptu beatbox.
The Kraken Rum Hosted Dark Comedy Night Headlined By Nazeem Hussain, Becky Lucas And Luke Heggie
Three of Australia’s most renowned comedians took audiences on a daring journey into the depths of dark humour last week, at a dark comedy night hosted by The Kraken and Mango Sydney. The Kraken Presents: The Darkest Show saw Nazeem Hussain (featured image), Becky Lucas and Luke Heggie take the stage to highlight the power […]
Pollinate Study: “You’re The Voice” Yes Ad Campaign Hitting The Wrong Notes
Daryl Braithwaite immediately declares 'The Horses' is available as Farnham's 'The Voice' fails to excite YES campaign.
oOh! Extends National Large Format Digital Network Across Eastern States
Delays due to government's inaction on new roads & infrastructure again proving a boon for out of home dwell times.
Samsung TV Plus FAST Surpasses 100 Channels In Australia
Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, has surpassed 100 channels in Australia; a three-fold channel increase following its launch in late 2020. Monthly active viewing time soared 104 per cent across millions of Samsung Smart TVs over the last 12 months. The rapid growth of FAST in the last year alone […]
Eclipse AI Launches Self-Serve Customer Analysis Platform
Eclipse AI, an Australian-based generative AI platform, has introduced a new self-serve AI tool which is set to revolutionise the way businesses approach customer feedback analysis. The Melbourne-headquartered platform, founded by Saad Irfani, Bill Bates, Munib Tahir and Sarah Peacockis committed to democratising access to data-driven decision-making and helping SMEs (small and medium enterprises) access […]
AANA Comes On Board As A Supporting Partner Of The CMO Powerlist Presented By Are Media
B&T's hunt for Australia's top CMOs continues apace! And that's despite our love of the ones who monumentally f@cked-up.
McCain Relaunches Rustica Pizza Via Cummins&Partners
Simply can not be f@cking arsed? Then frozen pizza has your name writ large all over the box.
Authentic Green Action Or More Corporate Spin? A Climate Expert Reviews Apple’s Latest Ad
Here, an actual climate expert appraises Apple's latest climate ad! Once again, sweatshop manufacture totally ignored.
Meet B&T’s Best Of The Best Mentors, Turning Promising Into Exceptional, Presented By Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
Time to acknowledge adland's finest mentors! Saying that, B&T feels if we'd had a mentor we wouldn't be working at B&T.
Am I OK?
In this guest post, Chloe Hooper (lead image) from BareFeat shines a light on agency mental health and says as much as the R U OK? initiative is important, so is asking yourself the question ‘AM I OK?’ Last week, the country spent the day asking, ‘R U OK?’ Personal stories were shared, money was […]
VMLY&R Wins Worksafe, Partnering To Deter Work-Related Violence
VMLY&R has today announced a three-year partnership with WorkSafe, Victoria’s trusted workplace health and safety authority. Following a competitive pitch, VMLY&R was awarded the crucial task of reducing work-related violence in Victoria through an integrated campaign platform that will roll out over several years. Jake Barrow, group executive creative director at VMLY&R said: “We’re proud […]
WPP Launches ‘Screaming Creativity’ Podcast Series Hosted By Rob Reilly
News of yet another bloody podcast can be exasperating, however, this one admittedly does sound a good 'un.
Australian Fintech Zeller Launches ‘Rathdowne Village’ Community Campaign
Admittedly the word "fintech" in any headline can create a bit of a downer, but not here, dear readers.
QMS Breaks New Ground With Ausbreaking Partnership
Admittedly, B&T was unaware that breakdancing was still a thing. Even more surprised it's at next year's Olympics!
Hawke’s Brewing Co. Expands Brand Footprint With ACM
Hawke’s Brewing Co. expands brand footprint. Still getting pushback from Young Liberals & the No vote campaign.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Albo Cops An F-Bomb Live To Air, But PM’s Appearance Fails To Lift 10’s Cheap Seats
As much as we love Albo on the Cheap Seats, we'd prefer him play a Mr Big drug lord on NCIS: Sydney.
B&T TV: How To Become A People-First Business With Publicis Groupe
Publicis' Pauly Grant & Jessica Farrell star in new instalment of B&T TV. Alas, no rendition of Tay Tay's Shake It Off.
Why Going Off-Script Can Lead To Marketing Gold
This columnist says a lot of great creative comes from sheer spontaneity. As does a lot of shit creativity.
“Greatest Moment In TV History!” Karl Floored After Kid Delivers Very Un-PC Joke About Vegans
B&T warns this contains a ribald gag about vegans. We don't want anyone spitting their nut meat in the wrong direction.
TikTok “Represents The Next Creative Renaissance” As It Goes Big On Creators
B&T a lucky attendee at yesterday's TikTok #ForYou Summit. Disappointingly, didn't get followed home by a white van.
Inspirational Aussie Women Raise Their Voices Ahead of International Day Of The Girl
World Vision Australia has joined forces with an inspiring collective of Australian females to ignite a new campaign ahead of International Day of the Girl on October 11. The integrated campaign, called 1,000 Voices for 1,000 Girls is in response to an alarming surge in global child marriage and violence rates, and sees celebrities raising […]
Sydney Agency Engaging.io Appoints US Lead To Drive Growth
Following its US launch, Sydney independent Engaging.io has appointed Melissa Erickson to lead the growing North American business. Engaging is a multi award winning CRM integration agency, Elite HubSpot partner and number one partner for advanced Hubspot CRM implementation globally. The Sydney headquartered agency is also one of a handful of Hubspot partners worldwide to […]
Pitch Your Session For Cannes In Cairns!
Have you got what it takes to be up on stage at Cannes in Cairns next year? Well, you’re in luck. This is your chance to pitch us your session! Cannes in Cairns is the ultimate creative retreat for the media and advertising industry. We bring together the most innovative and daring minds in the […]
Last Year’s Festival-Goers Spill The Beans On Cannes In Cairns!
Sure, B&T could sit here and tell you Cannes in Cairns was great and that it’s the best place to croc out until we’re blue in the face. But where’s the fun — or indeed, trust — in that? Instead, we thought we’d let you hear from festival-goers themselves from last year. And we haven’t […]
Cannes In Cairns Is Back! Check Out This Year’s Hype Reel & Re-Live The Vibe!
In just two short years, Cannes in Cairns has gained a reputation as the pre-eminent industry event in Australia’s adland. And it’s back, bigger and better for 2024. If you’ve not attended thus far, we’re sure you’ve heard of someone who has and we’re more than happy to stand by their platitudes. This year’s event […]