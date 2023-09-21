Initiative Takes Top Gong At The MFA Awards

Initiative Takes Top Gong At The MFA Awards
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



The ‘LEGO City Goes Nitro’ campaign by Initiative Australia won the prestigious Grand Prix at the 2023 MFA Awards, with AAMI, Netflix, Samsung, NRMA Insurance and Dell also taking to the stage as winners at tonight’s black tie gala dinner in Sydney.

The MFA Awards celebrate the most effective and impactful work created by media agencies, demonstrating the industry’s purpose of We Are The Changers.

In addition to Initiative Australia, agencies recognised for their work were OMD & Ogilvy, Wavemaker, EssenceMediacom, Match & Wood, CHEP Network, Slingshot Media, Intender, This is Flow, GroupM and OMG Australia.

Close to 150 judges, including eight CMO Signature Judges, participated in the judging this year, adding a strong advertiser voice to the selection process. Collectively the judges looked for work that demonstrated effectiveness and long-term business growth.

The judges commended this year’s entries for displaying innovative solutions and strong results for clients.

Industry veteran Belinda Rowe was inducted into the MFA Hall of Fame, recognising her contribution across many aspects of the industry, including her mentoring and championing of women leaders.

Also recognised with an Industry Contribution honour was Chris Winterburn, Managing Director of Media i Group Australia.

The NGEN Award, which recognises the talent of young media agency executives with less than five years’ experience, was won by Kate O’Loughlin and Summer Treseder from Initiative Australia. This year was Kate’s third consecutive listing as an NGEN Award finalist, and Summer’s second.

MFA CEO Sophie Madden said: “The great thing about the MFA Awards is that every year we see the highest quality of strategic thinking, innovation and effectiveness, and this year was no different. The work recognised among the finalists and the winners is up there with the best globally, and really lives up to the promise of our industry purpose of being The Changers. Congratulations to the winners and a huge thank you to the MFA Awards Steering Committee and our judges who devote a significant amount of time to the rigorous process of selecting the best of the best.”

The 2023 MFA Awards winners are:

Grand Prix – sponsored by Seven

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

OUTCOMES

Behaviour Change

Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy

Brand Impact

NRMA Insurance, Cricket Covers, Initiative Australia

Business Impact

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

Data-Led Activation – sponsored by News Corp Australia

Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy

Best Long-term Results

Lotterywest, Ethical Econometrics, Initiative Australia

EXECUTION

Best Content Strategy

Netflix, Stranger Things 4 Launch, Wavemaker, Akcelo & Jack Nimble

Best Integrated Campaign

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

Best Use of Small Budget

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

Environmental, Social & Governance Award – sponsored by SBS Media

Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy

Best Innovation in Media

Samsung Australia, Flipvertising, CHEP Network

Media For Good

GroupM, Digital Sustainability Initiative

Best Partnership Award

Alienware by Dell, Levelling The Playing Field In Gaming, EssenceMediacom & POPSUGAR

CHANNEL EXCELLENCE

Best Use of Audio

Mars Petcare Australia, WHISKAS Audio Purrs, EssenceMediacom

Best Use of Outdoor – sponsored by Outdoor Media Association

NRMA Insurance, Cricket Covers, Initiative Australia

Best Use of Retail

Universal Sony Home Entertainment, How Universal Sony Home Entertainment’s Bullet Train Created A Media-first Retail Partnership To Drive Results, Slingshot Media

Best Use of Screens

Amazon Prime Video AUNZ, Terminal Tournament Takeover, Initiative Australia

Best Use of Search

Care For Kids Group, [Parental Advisory] Finding The Right Local Childcare, Intender

Best Use of Social

Netflix, Welcome to the Upside Down Under, Wavemaker, Akcelo & Jack Nimble

Best Use of Technology

Samsung Australia, Flipvertising, CHEP Network

Events & Experiential

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

PEOPLE & CULTURE

Agency Talent & Culture – Less than 100 employees

This is Flow

Agency Talent & Culture – More than 100 employees

OMG Australia

Pro Bono/Cause Marketing Incentive – In recognition of Pam Lane

UnLTD & Radio Lollipop, Helping Children’s Charity Radio Grow Its Reach, Match & Wood

NGEN Award

Kate O’Loughlin & Summer Treseder, Initiative Australia

 

 




Please login with linkedin to comment

Initiative Australia MFA Awards

Latest News

Jonathan Reeve: Woolworths’ Member-Only Pricing Shakes Up The Loyalty Landscape
  • Marketing

Jonathan Reeve: Woolworths’ Member-Only Pricing Shakes Up The Loyalty Landscape

Woolworths recently announced the launch of member-only pricing, giving customers another option to spend less — not more — on their shops. This strategic shift mirrors a global trend, with more retailers amplifying value for members in a loyalty program amid soaring inflation and cost-of-living crises. Woolworths Supermarkets and Metro stores introduced in-store, member-only pricing […]

Picture of a crowd of people holding and raising rainbow flags, symbol of the homosexual struggle, during a gay demonstration. The rainbow flag, commonly known as the gay pride flag or LGBT pride flag, is a symbol of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) pride and LGBT social movements. Other older uses of rainbow flags include a symbol of peace.
  • Marketing

Attitude Signs Exclusive Deal With Teads

Teads, the global media platform, has today signed a partnership deal with leading LGBTQ+ lifestyle publisher Attitude. As a leading supplier to the world’s most premium publishers and content creators, Teads’ exclusive partnership with Attitude expands on the platform’s focus rooted in providing high quality media with access to diverse and direct inventory. Ensuring brands […]

Video on demand, TV streaming, multimedia. Hand holding remote control
  • Marketing

Samsung TV Plus FAST Surpasses 100 Channels In Australia

Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service, has surpassed 100 channels in Australia; a three-fold channel increase following its launch in late 2020. Monthly active viewing time soared 104 per cent across millions of Samsung Smart TVs over the last 12 months. The rapid growth of FAST in the last year alone […]

AI (Artificial Intelligence) concept. Communication network.
  • Marketing

Eclipse AI Launches Self-Serve Customer Analysis Platform

Eclipse AI, an Australian-based generative AI platform, has introduced a new self-serve AI tool which is set to revolutionise the way businesses approach customer feedback analysis. The Melbourne-headquartered platform, founded by Saad Irfani, Bill Bates, Munib Tahir and Sarah Peacockis committed to democratising access to data-driven decision-making and helping SMEs (small and medium enterprises) access […]

Am I OK?
  • Opinion

Am I OK?

In this guest post, Chloe Hooper (lead image) from BareFeat shines a light on agency mental health and says as much as the R U OK? initiative is important, so is asking yourself the question ‘AM I OK?’ Last week, the country spent the day asking, ‘R U OK?’ Personal stories were shared, money was […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
VMLY&R Wins Worksafe, Partnering To Deter Work-Related Violence
  • Marketing

VMLY&R Wins Worksafe, Partnering To Deter Work-Related Violence

VMLY&R has today announced a three-year partnership with WorkSafe, Victoria’s trusted workplace health and safety authority. Following a competitive pitch, VMLY&R was awarded the crucial task of reducing work-related violence in Victoria through an integrated campaign platform that will roll out over several years. Jake Barrow, group executive creative director at VMLY&R said: “We’re proud […]

Inspirational Aussie Women Raise Their Voices Ahead of International Day Of The Girl
  • Marketing

Inspirational Aussie Women Raise Their Voices Ahead of International Day Of The Girl

World Vision Australia has joined forces with an inspiring collective of Australian females to ignite a new campaign ahead of International Day of the Girl on October 11. The integrated campaign, called 1,000 Voices for 1,000 Girls is in response to an alarming surge in global child marriage and violence rates, and sees celebrities raising […]

Sydney Agency Engaging.io Appoints US Lead To Drive Growth
  • Marketing

Sydney Agency Engaging.io Appoints US Lead To Drive Growth

Following its US launch, Sydney independent Engaging.io has appointed Melissa Erickson to lead the growing North American business. Engaging is a multi award winning CRM integration agency, Elite HubSpot partner and number one partner for advanced Hubspot CRM implementation globally. The Sydney headquartered agency is also one of a handful of Hubspot partners worldwide to […]

Pitch Your Session For Cannes In Cairns!
  • Advertising

Pitch Your Session For Cannes In Cairns!

Have you got what it takes to be up on stage at Cannes in Cairns next year? Well, you’re in luck. This is your chance to pitch us your session! Cannes in Cairns is the ultimate creative retreat for the media and advertising industry. We bring together the most innovative and daring minds in the […]

Last Year’s Festival-Goers Spill The Beans On Cannes In Cairns!
  • Advertising

Last Year’s Festival-Goers Spill The Beans On Cannes In Cairns!

Sure, B&T could sit here and tell you Cannes in Cairns was great and that it’s the best place to croc out until we’re blue in the face. But where’s the fun — or indeed, trust — in that? Instead, we thought we’d let you hear from festival-goers themselves from last year. And we haven’t […]

Cannes In Cairns Is Back! Check Out This Year’s Hype Reel & Re-Live The Vibe!
  • Advertising

Cannes In Cairns Is Back! Check Out This Year’s Hype Reel & Re-Live The Vibe!

In just two short years, Cannes in Cairns has gained a reputation as the pre-eminent industry event in Australia’s adland. And it’s back, bigger and better for 2024. If you’ve not attended thus far, we’re sure you’ve heard of someone who has and we’re more than happy to stand by their platitudes. This year’s event […]