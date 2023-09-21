Initiative Takes Top Gong At The MFA Awards

The ‘LEGO City Goes Nitro’ campaign by Initiative Australia won the prestigious Grand Prix at the 2023 MFA Awards, with AAMI, Netflix, Samsung, NRMA Insurance and Dell also taking to the stage as winners at tonight’s black tie gala dinner in Sydney.

The MFA Awards celebrate the most effective and impactful work created by media agencies, demonstrating the industry’s purpose of We Are The Changers.

In addition to Initiative Australia, agencies recognised for their work were OMD & Ogilvy, Wavemaker, EssenceMediacom, Match & Wood, CHEP Network, Slingshot Media, Intender, This is Flow, GroupM and OMG Australia.

Close to 150 judges, including eight CMO Signature Judges, participated in the judging this year, adding a strong advertiser voice to the selection process. Collectively the judges looked for work that demonstrated effectiveness and long-term business growth.

The judges commended this year’s entries for displaying innovative solutions and strong results for clients.

Industry veteran Belinda Rowe was inducted into the MFA Hall of Fame, recognising her contribution across many aspects of the industry, including her mentoring and championing of women leaders.

Also recognised with an Industry Contribution honour was Chris Winterburn, Managing Director of Media i Group Australia.

The NGEN Award, which recognises the talent of young media agency executives with less than five years’ experience, was won by Kate O’Loughlin and Summer Treseder from Initiative Australia. This year was Kate’s third consecutive listing as an NGEN Award finalist, and Summer’s second.

MFA CEO Sophie Madden said: “The great thing about the MFA Awards is that every year we see the highest quality of strategic thinking, innovation and effectiveness, and this year was no different. The work recognised among the finalists and the winners is up there with the best globally, and really lives up to the promise of our industry purpose of being The Changers. Congratulations to the winners and a huge thank you to the MFA Awards Steering Committee and our judges who devote a significant amount of time to the rigorous process of selecting the best of the best.”

The 2023 MFA Awards winners are:

Grand Prix – sponsored by Seven

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

OUTCOMES

Behaviour Change

Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy

Brand Impact

NRMA Insurance, Cricket Covers, Initiative Australia

Business Impact

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

Data-Led Activation – sponsored by News Corp Australia

Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy

Best Long-term Results

Lotterywest, Ethical Econometrics, Initiative Australia

EXECUTION

Best Content Strategy

Netflix, Stranger Things 4 Launch, Wavemaker, Akcelo & Jack Nimble

Best Integrated Campaign

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

Best Use of Small Budget

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

Environmental, Social & Governance Award – sponsored by SBS Media

Suncorp Group, AAMI – Crash Index, OMD & Ogilvy

Best Innovation in Media

Samsung Australia, Flipvertising, CHEP Network

Media For Good

GroupM, Digital Sustainability Initiative

Best Partnership Award

Alienware by Dell, Levelling The Playing Field In Gaming, EssenceMediacom & POPSUGAR

CHANNEL EXCELLENCE

Best Use of Audio

Mars Petcare Australia, WHISKAS Audio Purrs, EssenceMediacom

Best Use of Outdoor – sponsored by Outdoor Media Association

NRMA Insurance, Cricket Covers, Initiative Australia

Best Use of Retail

Universal Sony Home Entertainment, How Universal Sony Home Entertainment’s Bullet Train Created A Media-first Retail Partnership To Drive Results, Slingshot Media

Best Use of Screens

Amazon Prime Video AUNZ, Terminal Tournament Takeover, Initiative Australia

Best Use of Search

Care For Kids Group, [Parental Advisory] Finding The Right Local Childcare, Intender

Best Use of Social

Netflix, Welcome to the Upside Down Under, Wavemaker, Akcelo & Jack Nimble

Best Use of Technology

Samsung Australia, Flipvertising, CHEP Network

Events & Experiential

LEGO, LEGO City Goes NITRO!, Initiative Australia

PEOPLE & CULTURE

Agency Talent & Culture – Less than 100 employees

This is Flow

Agency Talent & Culture – More than 100 employees

OMG Australia

Pro Bono/Cause Marketing Incentive – In recognition of Pam Lane

UnLTD & Radio Lollipop, Helping Children’s Charity Radio Grow Its Reach, Match & Wood

NGEN Award

Kate O’Loughlin & Summer Treseder, Initiative Australia