Indie Creative The Idea Shed Unveils New Work For Liquor Retailer The Liquor Marketing Group

Indie agency The Idea Shed together with Liquor Marketing Group (LMG) has unveiled the new brand platform and inaugural campaign. The new platform, aptly named ‘There’s more in store’, heralds an exciting brand transformation for LMG’s retail liquor brands, Bottlemart and SipnSave. Its objective: to reshape perceptions, elevate brand awareness and establish these brands as the preferred choice for liquor shoppers.

Scheduled for launch on September 6th, the campaign will fully integrate through the line, including TV, radio spots, print and catalogue materials, digital initiatives, out-of-home displays, social media content and instore.

In the liquor retail sector, consumer choices often revolve around highly practical considerations like range, price, and convenience, so uncovering distinctive brand differentiation can be challenging. Bottlemart and SipnSave meet this challenge by combining the care and community commitment of independently owned businesses with the support and unique market-leading expertise of LMG’s extensive network. This balance consistently cultivates strong customer connections, a key focus of the new creative direction.

To creatively articulate the strategy, the campaign zooms in on relatable everyday micro-moments where expectations don’t quite meet reality: a dog’s indifference to its owner, a hardware store’s lack of assistance in times of need, or even a ‘jumbo’ prawn that falls way short of expectations. At its core, the campaign’s message and new brand platform, ‘There’s more in store’, positions the brands as a remedy for life’s minor disappointments, to help craft a memorable narrative.

“A thriving brand is the foundation of powerful creative, and so working together with LMG on this campaign has been immensely gratifying. ‘There’s more in store’ has the momentum to propel LMG’s brands into the future and we can’t wait to continue our collaborative journey”, said John Volckman, partner and ECD at The Idea Shed.

Ben Slocombe, head of marketing, LMG, added: “The Idea Shed’s creative remit was to find a way to tell more people our story and support continued strong growth for Bottlemart and SipnSave, in a way that was true to us and that shoppers would appreciate. ‘There’s more in store’ isn’t just about liquor retailing; it’s about delivering exceptional experiences. We are excited to be launching the new platform as we continue to focus on supporting our members to deliver retail excellence.”

Agency Team:

John Volckman – Partner / ECD

Richie Strettell – Partner

Karin Andréasson – Head of Growth

Steve Madgwick – Group Creative Director

Adrian Moore – Head of Experience

Emily Seay – Creative Strategist

Mike Avery – Creative Director

Leyla Muratovic – Senior Designer

Julian Ansell – Copywriter

Eleisha Kubale – Junior Designer

Phoebe Gleeson – Senior Account Manager

William Sones – Account Manager

Agency Partners:

Chronicle Studios – Production Agency

Dale Bennetto – Head of Production

Naomi Gurr – Producer

Toby Dixon – Director

Flint – Production Partner

Rumble – Sound House

The Hive – Post Production

Wellcom – Print & radio production

Client Team:

Damien Page – General Manager Merchandise & Marketing

Ben Slocombe – Head of Marketing

David Gyte – Head of Digital

Lynette Cleland – Marketing Manager

Has Alan Joyce Completely Trashed Qantas Brand? Absolutely, it's completely irretrievable now.

Not at all. Every brand, even Qantas, deserves a second chance.

Look, he could hardly have made it worse than it already was. Qantas was and will be fine.

Who's Alan Joyce and what's a Qantas? 154 votes Vote