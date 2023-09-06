Indie Creative The Idea Shed Unveils New Work For Liquor Retailer The Liquor Marketing Group

Joy Clark
By Joy Clark
Indie agency The Idea Shed together with Liquor Marketing Group (LMG) has unveiled the new brand platform and inaugural campaign. The new platform, aptly named ‘There’s more in store’, heralds an exciting brand transformation for LMG’s retail liquor brands, Bottlemart and SipnSave. Its objective: to reshape perceptions, elevate brand awareness and establish these brands as the preferred choice for liquor shoppers.

Scheduled for launch on September 6th, the campaign will fully integrate through the line, including TV, radio spots, print and catalogue materials, digital initiatives, out-of-home displays, social media content and instore.

In the liquor retail sector, consumer choices often revolve around highly practical considerations like range, price, and convenience, so uncovering distinctive brand differentiation can be challenging. Bottlemart and SipnSave meet this challenge by combining the care and community commitment of independently owned businesses with the support and unique market-leading expertise of LMG’s extensive network. This balance consistently cultivates strong customer connections, a key focus of the new creative direction.

To creatively articulate the strategy, the campaign zooms in on relatable everyday micro-moments where expectations don’t quite meet reality: a dog’s indifference to its owner, a hardware store’s lack of assistance in times of need, or even a ‘jumbo’ prawn that falls way short of expectations. At its core, the campaign’s message and new brand platform, ‘There’s more in store’, positions the brands as a remedy for life’s minor disappointments, to help craft a memorable narrative.

“A thriving brand is the foundation of powerful creative, and so working together with LMG on this campaign has been immensely gratifying. ‘There’s more in store’ has the momentum to propel LMG’s brands into the future and we can’t wait to continue our collaborative journey”, said John Volckman, partner and ECD at The Idea Shed.

Ben Slocombe, head of marketing, LMG, added: “The Idea Shed’s creative remit was to find a way to tell more people our story and support continued strong growth for Bottlemart and SipnSave, in a way that was true to us and that shoppers would appreciate.  ‘There’s more in store’ isn’t just about liquor retailing; it’s about delivering exceptional experiences. We are excited to be launching the new platform as we continue to focus on supporting our members to deliver retail excellence.”

Agency Team:

  • John Volckman – Partner / ECD
  • Richie Strettell – Partner
  • Karin Andréasson – Head of Growth
  • Steve Madgwick – Group Creative Director
  • Adrian Moore – Head of Experience
  • Emily Seay – Creative Strategist
  • Mike Avery – Creative Director
  • Leyla Muratovic – Senior Designer
  • Julian Ansell – Copywriter
  • Eleisha Kubale – Junior Designer
  • Phoebe Gleeson – Senior Account Manager
  • William Sones – Account Manager

Agency Partners:

  • Chronicle Studios – Production Agency
  • Dale Bennetto – Head of Production
  • Naomi Gurr – Producer
  • Toby Dixon – Director
  • Flint – Production Partner
  • Rumble – Sound House
  • The Hive – Post Production
  • Wellcom – Print & radio production

Client Team:

  • Damien Page – General Manager Merchandise & Marketing
  • Ben Slocombe – Head of Marketing
  • David Gyte – Head of Digital
  • Lynette Cleland – Marketing Manager


Bottlemart SipnSave The Idea Shed

