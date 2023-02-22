Indie Agency Milk+Honey Unveils New Work For Bridgestone

Indie Agency Milk+Honey Unveils New Work For Bridgestone
Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto has brought its refreshed brand to life with a campaign led by independent agency, Milk+Honey highlighting how motorists can “Go with Confidence”, the ongoing integrated brand and retail platform will start rolling out across TV, radio, social, digital, web and POS.

Milk+Honey has evolved the Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto brand identity to reflect the iconic brand’s progression, while the beloved Bridgestone Gecko has also undergone a transformation so it can continue to play an integral role in the automotive retail brand’s advertising.

At the core of the campaign is the introduction of Bridgestone Tech Check, available at the network of 170+ stores Australia wide, whereby customers receive a 60 second video inspection of their car via SMS, showing what needs fixing now and what can wait.

Directed by Noah Marshall, the launch film demonstrates that while on the surface things might appear to be normal, there may be some hidden issues that Bridgestone Tech Check will reveal. The rest of the campaign brings the many other ways Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto helps Australians Go with Confidence, such as exceptional value for money, Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto’s expansive network and other assurances that motorists can put their trust in.

National marketing manager, David Honner said: “Trust plays a significant role in the car owner/mechanic relationship. The refreshed Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto brand and this fresh campaign highlights how and why motorists can put their confidence in our stores. Many consumers enter the car maintenance process feeling pretty nervous – will they be looked after properly? And who can they trust? The roll out of the Bridgestone Tech Check addresses these questions because we are taking the time to show motorists a first hand view and building that trust through transparency.”

Milk+Honey co-founder, Steve Jackson: “As a driver, nothing is more important than confidence. Whether you’re setting off from Bridgestone Select or setting off up the coast, every time you go, you go with the confidence of knowing you’ve not only been looked after by the best, but you’ve done your best to make your car safe for yourself and your family.”

Milk+Honey co-founder, Andy DiLallo: “It has been a privilege to work on such an amazing brand, with a group of people just as amazing and driven.”

Managing director, Hazelle Klønhammer adds: “For 90 years Bridgestone has been investing in safety and confidence. It makes sense to put that at the forefront of their Bridgestone Select Tyre & Auto comms, delivering it in a meaningful way to give the brand a more premium stature.”

