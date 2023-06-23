Indie Agency Edge Ramps Up Media Offering, Naming Lisa Blackshaw As Media Director

Independent creative and media agency Edge has appointed Lisa Blackshaw (lead image) to head up its growing media team in the role of media director.

Blackshaw joins from Noisy Beast Sydney, where she was media director over the past 10 years and prior at MEC Sydney as group business director.

David Stretch, Edge managing director said: “We’re delighted to have Lisa join Edge and head up our media team. Lisa has such a deep understanding of media and is passionate about driving the very best solutions for clients. We love her no-nonsense style and passion. She’s so highly regarded by clients and is rightly highly respected in the industry. It’s great to be working with Lisa again”.

]Blackshaw said of her appointment: “I’m excited to join Edge – I’m looking forward to working in an independent agency where we can shape and drive our own course. Edge’s focus on bringing together a clever integrated offer of the core disciplines of creative, content and connections really excites me. I’m looking forward to doing some great work and as always deliver exceptional value for clients”.



Edge has won a number of new media clients in recent months including Vet Parners, Taylors Wines, and Kwik Kopy.