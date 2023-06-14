Indie Agency Edge Announces New Creative Recruits

Independent creative agency Edge has recently added to its creative department with the hires of Georgia O’Sullivan and James Mukheiber, as well as the internal promotion of Sophie Millican.

O’Sullivan joins as junior designer, armed with a diverse background in various design disciplines and keen understanding of emerging technologies. She also has an untamed love for Fred Again and other good music which will help the agency’s playlists.

L-R: James Mukheiber, Sophie Millican & Georgia O’Sullivan

Mukheiber joins from We Are Social, making the leap from account manager to creative (silly boy) where he can now unleash his creative skills which to date have been reserved for personal projects and theatre where he both directed and reviewed notable plays.

Millican, an absolute weapon of a creative, has been promoted from the design department to junior art director.

The trio have hit the ground running are already working across a number of clients including Charles Darwin University, Bupa Dental and Vet Partners.

The growth in the creative department comes after a recent spate of client wins and the launch of Edge’s new joint venture eyewear marketplace, Folkal.