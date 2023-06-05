In-House Agency Council Unveils IHAC Awards Jury & Award Categories

The In-House Agency Council (IHAC) has unveiled the lineup of jurors and award categories for the IHAC Awards 2023 presented by TikTok.

The IHAC Awards 2023 is Australia’s premier award show for Australian in-house and hybrid agencies that celebrates outstanding work by in-house agency teams.

Entries are now open for the 2023 IHAC Awards.

Nick Garrett, global leader, marketing & commerce, Deloitte Digital, will chair the judging panel.

The judges are:

Alastair McCausland – chief marketing officer, Camplify

Angela Greenwood – chief marketing officer, Youi

Denny Handlin – head of Creative Lab AU, TikTok

Gavin Watson – senior industry lead marketing, creative, retail & manufacturing, Monday.com

Michael Sinclair – brand and marketing advisor

Mike Connaghan – managing director, commercial content, News Corp Australia

Nick Thomas – partner & chief strategy officer, lution

Sheena Sudra – executive director, marketing & CX (Asia Pacific), KeyPath Education

Tim Hernadi – general manager marketing, Sportsbet

Vinetha Manthena – director, digital marketing, Optus

2023 award categories include:

1. The IHAC Award for Best Creative Work

2. The IHAC Award for Best Integrated Campaign

3. The IHAC Award for Best Innovation

4. The IHAC Award for Agility

5. The IHAC Award for In-House Agency of the Year

Entries for the IHAC Awards close on 30 June.

IHAC chairman Chris Maxwell said: “In-house and hybrid agencies are raising the bar creatively, and delivering growth for brands. We see brands like Squarespace, Apple and ABInBev being recognised globally, winning big awards.

“The IHAC Awards is about giving our local industry a platform to showcase their best work, which is proven to be beneficial for morale and talent attraction.

“In 2022 we saw some incredible in-house work from the likes of Sportsbet, Koala and Asahi, in 2023 we’re expecting even more. Thanks to our sponsors TikTok and monday.com entry is free and we’ve made it really easy to enter, so there’s no excuse not to showcase the work you’re proud of.”

Sportsbet GM marketing, Tim Hernadi, added: “Sportsbet was thrilled to win the 2022 In-House Agency of the Year Awards.

“It was an enormous boost for the marketing team and great recognition of Sportsbet’s long-term investment in building internal capability. Winning an award like this helps position Sportsbet as a destination of choice for many marketers.”

Garrett continued: “It’s a pleasure to Chair the IHAC Awards judging panel, I’m consistently impressed with the quality of work coming from in-house teams, which gets better each year.”

You can enter the awards here.