Home Live Partners With Zoom For Real Estate Evolution

Global real estate communications platform, Home Live, today announced it has teamed up with leading technology company Zoom Video Communications, Inc, leveraging Zoom’s underlying infrastructure to power its live-streamed property inspections, auctions and market updates.

Home Live CEO and co-founder, Luke Watson, said: “Zoom’s Developer Platform provides the immense scale and stability we need to continue delivering the next evolution in global real estate.

“Real estate is a fundamentally human-powered industry. It is critical we are able to offer a remote communication solution that spans marketing, inspections and transactions without sidelining the agent or sacrificing human connection. While Home Live has had a robust live streaming solution in place for a number of years, this is a game-changer.

“The alliance will really accelerate Home Live’s growth, allowing us to focus on meeting the unique needs of the world’s real estate professionals and providing an unforgettable experience to the real estate buying public.”

Zoom head of Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), Michael Chetner, said: “This collaboration with Home Live presents a real opportunity for Zoom to continue to bring rich and seamless video-based experiences for Home Live’s customers, who use the interactive platform to connect with agents and properties anywhere in the world.”

“Home Live is a leading real estate-specific live-streaming platform, with an exciting view for the future of the space and a real understanding of the added value remote communications can deliver for both agents and prospective buyers. We’re delighted to work with Home Live and look forward to seeing this collaboration grow further in the coming months.”

Home Live is the world’s leading video-first property discovery experience, offering a purpose-built live-streaming solution to attend cinematic live and interactive open inspections, auctions, market updates and more.

Streams are viewable across Home Live’s global network of websites, agencies, portal listings and social media, with integrations into leading CRMs to provide seamless data capture and reporting for agents. Home Live currently lists 583,000 residential and 17,160 commercial properties globally.