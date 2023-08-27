Havas Media Reappointed To Momentum Energy’s Media

Following a successful six-year relationship, Australian energy provider Momentum Energy has re-appointed Havas Media Network as its agency of record after a highly competitive pitch process.

As part of the ongoing partnership, Havas Media Network will continue offering media strategy, planning and implementation – both traditional and performance.

In addition to this scope of work, Havas Media Network offer CRO (Conversion rate optimisation), data solutions and analytics expertise to Momentum Energy. Using the same team to drive CRO, analytics and media out of a single agency allowing Havas to create and deliver more efficient, data-driven marketing strategies.

The long-term relationship has seen Havas Media Network become a trusted advisor that is viewed as an extension of Momentum’s own team.

Momentum Energy head of marketing and communications, Claire McClelland said, “We are excited to be working again with Havas as Momentum continues to build its profile as one of Australia’s greener energy retailers. It was a very competitive pitch but throughout this process the Havas team demonstrated their depth of knowledge of our brand and our business. We’re thrilled to continue the trusted and productive relationship we’ve built with the team.”

“We are exceptionally pleased to continue the close relationship with Momentum that we have shared over the last six years. The pitch process demonstrated that we have such a valued collaborative relationship, and we are excited to take this to the next level,” Havas Media Network Melbourne general manager Naomi Johnston added.




