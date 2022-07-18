Havas Media Melbourne Lands Accolade Wines Account

Havas Media Melbourne has been appointed as the media agency for Accolade Wines following a competitive pitch, and will be working across brands including Grant Burge, Hardys, Petaluma, St Hallett, Croser, Houghton, Jam Shed and Yarra Burn.

The scope of work covers media strategy, planning and buying across the entire portfolio of brands and includes planning and buying for global campaigns off the back of early exceptional results from the agency.

Jack Glover, marketing director at Accolade Wines, said: “As we continue to stretch our marketing and digital capability at Accolade Wines, it was vital that we found a strategic media partner who intrinsically understands the complexity of today’s media market. We were impressed by Havas’s ability to apply our own category insights with their audience and market expertise and tools to deliver unique and forward-thinking strategic solutions.

“We are incredibly excited about this partnership and look forward to delivering some game-changing campaigns with the team at Havas Media.”

Naomi Johnston, general manager at Havas Media Melbourne said: “We’re incredibly thrilled to be working with Accolade. From day one of the pitch process, we were blown away by the thorough briefing process and collaborative approach to planning led by a clearly very talented marketing team. Since being appointed we’ve felt very much the trusted partner whose experience and expertise in the category has been incredibly valued.

“We’re looking forward to a long and collaborative partnership, delivering great business results across Accolade’s prestigious portfolio of brands both locally and internationally.”