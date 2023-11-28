Guinness Compared To A Cosmic Phenomena As Beer Brand Taps The Chinese Market

Creative agency FRED & FARID Shanghai has partnered with the international brand Guinness to make a mark on the Chinese market by envisioning and developing “A Whole Universe” – a visual odyssey honouring one of the most iconic beers.

There are briefs that one cannot turn down, like the one to introduce the most iconic beer brand to the largest consumer market in the world, China. FRED & FARID Shanghai took up this challenge by delving into the very essence of the brand.

At the heart of Guinness lies a unique spectacle: over 200 million nitrogen bubbles surging within the liquid with each pour, contributing to its creamy, smooth taste, encapsulated in a visually pleasing manner. It’s more than a beer; it’s a spectacle in a glass. Harnessing this unique brand spectacle, the campaign conceived by FRED & FARID Shanghai, “A Whole Universe,” captures the effervescent moments of the liquid resembling astronomical phenomena – the Black Hole, the Solar Storm and many others – portraying a whole universe of richness and complexity in every pint of Guinness.

The campaign execution was a meticulous endeavor. Starting with a pint of Guinness being poured, the real motions of the 200 million nitrogen bubbles and the dark-ruby-colored liquid merging, twirling, spinning, and rising together were captured. Every frame resembles a particular astronomical phenomenon, translated into the style of Conceptual Photography.

This visual odyssey was then transmuted into an artful mini-film and a set of key visuals, extending the narrative across different formats – 60s, 30s, and 15s videos, horizontal and vertical posters, Out-Of-Home advertisements, immersive brand experiences, and even an offline art exhibition in downtown Shanghai. The holistic campaign presence across all channels is designed to maximise impact and allure the target audience.