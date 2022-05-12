Gucci Will Pay Travel Costs If US Staff Have To Travel For Abortions

Mary Madigan
Fashion House Gucci is proving its relevance in two big ways. Firstly, it has announced it will provide travel reimbursement for employees that need access to health care outside of their state.

Basically, if Roe Vs Wade gets overturned. Gucci is prepared to help female staff access safe abortions.

Secondly, the brand is about to drop a collab with the sportswear brand Adidas.

Yes, the brand is making fashion moves while also doing the right thing and here at B&T – we love to see it.

Dazed has reported Gucci has released a statement that reads: “The company will now provide travel reimbursement to any US employee who needs access to health care not available in their home state,”

It’s a cool move for Gucci, but it aligns with the brands’ ethics, in 2019 it famously had a jacket strutting down the runway that had embroidered on it, ‘My Body, My Choice.’  – A clear reference to abortion rights.

Gucci is joining WPP which are also offering the same support to their employees.

In lighter news, the brand is also set to drop it’s highly anticipated brand collab. While the details are under wraps they have teased the collaboration via Instagram – so it is coming!

 

Gucci is honestly killing it right now, being leaders in fashion but also leaders in supporting women during these horrific times.

