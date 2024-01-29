Gravity Media Australia’s Production Centre Announced As Production Base For New Sky News Project: The Jury

Australian News Channel (operator of Sky News Australia) and Gravity Media Australia has confirmed Gravity Media’s Production Centre in Sydney as the hub for the complete television production for Sky News Australia’s new weekly programme: The Jury.

The Jury, hosted by Sky News Australia Presenter Danica De Giorgio (lead image), is a new series filmed with a studio audience. The ten-week series, premiering on Sunday 4 February at 8.00pm AEDT, sees De Giorgio moderate a discussion between guest debaters on the biggest hot topics of the week.

After each debater pleads their case, a 12-person jury joins in on the action and votes for who they believe has won the argument.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with the professionals at Gravity Media. Their creativity and commitment have made a real difference to this new format. We can’t wait to share the program with our viewers,” said Mark Calvert, Australian News Channel, head of programs.

“We are delighted to be working with Mark Calvert and the team from Australian News Channel on the production of this new program. We appreciate their decision to select Gravity Media Australia to work with them in delivering the complete studio television production of The Jury,” said Mike Purcell, head of production at Gravity Media Australia.

Australian News Channel’s decision to create and deliver the production of The Jury at Gravity Media Australia confirms Gravity Media’s increasing presence in broadcast technology and facilities provision for major television production companies and complements Gravity Media’s complete “turn-key” production for major projects across broadcast and subscription television and streaming services.

Gravity Media’s Production Centre in Sydney is an integrated full-service broadcast and television and film production centre comprising two large studios and complete in-house production services and facilities. To oversee every shoot, there are two control rooms, taking care of audio mixing, graphics, EVS playback, post-production, encoding and distribution. And with Telstra fibre connectivity in and out of the building, content can be sent to or received from anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice. The Production Centre Sydney also has 11 editing suites, and an architecturally designed and acoustically engineered audio post studio.