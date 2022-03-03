Grant & Chezzi Denyer Launch New Podcast Season With NOVA Entertainment

Grant Denyer and his wife Chezzi are the latest independent content creators to join Nova Entertainment, with their new podcast It’s All True? now part of the network’s suite of podcasts.

Denyer, and his producer and presenter wife Chezzi, will disclose what really happens behind closed doors in their podcast. In a funny and honest account of the good, bad and ugly of life, Grant and Chezzi share extraordinary tales from their drama-filled 12-year marriage.

With much of their relationship invented by the Gr, they’re telling their own stories no matter how god-awful, embarrassing or hilarious. It’s a straight-from-the-horse’s-mouth account of life with the Denyers that isn’t always pretty.

“It’s All True? is our favourite little naughty corner to say all the things I can’t say on TV!” Said Grant.

“Uncensored, completely off the cuff and at times totally out of control, this is broadcasting with the handbrake off. We drop humiliating truth bombs, bust myths and get real about surviving life. It won’t make you smarter, but it will make you laugh, maybe even cry.

“This is a warts and all honesty session that isn’t glossy, fake or scripted and we’re delighted to be working with Nova on these latest instalments. So, take your mind of your troubles, by laughing with us about ours!”

Chezzi added, “We are beyond excited to team up with Nova for the much-anticipated release of Season 3 of our podcast!

“Now that I’m no longer pregnant and feeling nauseous most of the time, expect the sledge game to be well and truly lifted. A serious case of baby brain and lack of filter means this season will be the most outrageous, hilarious and loosest one yet. Only tune in if you want real honest accounts of everyday life that may make you laugh so much you pee yourself a little.”

Kane Reiken, Nova Entertainment’s digital audio commercial and network director said of this high profile signing, “Grant Denyer is one of Australia’s most versatile and respected performers and is the perfect addition to our growing network of talent.

“We are over the moon to welcome Grant and Chezzi to the Nova Entertainment Podcast Network, on-boarding their popular weekly podcast which provides listeners with an intimate and revealing look at their marriage and family life. We look forward to working with the Denyer’s to create compelling talent-led integration opportunities for clients across our entire network of broadcast, streaming, digital and podcast assets.”

Grant and Chezzi are the latest podcasters to join Nova’s network of publishers, content creators and independents including Nova’s original content released under the owned Nova Podcasts brand, News Corp Australia (The Australian, news.com.au and True Crime Australia), Fox Sports, Fear & Greed, DM Podcasts and What The Flux!, giving brands one-stop access to the very best podcast content in Australia.