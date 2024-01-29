Google Brings Conversational AI Experience To Google Ads

Google has started bringing conversational AI experiences to its Google Ads platform, offering marketers the ability to create campaigns more quickly and easily with conversational prompts.

Beta access to the conversational experience in Google Ads is now available to English-language advertisers in the US and UK. It will begin rolling out globally to all English-language advertisers over the next few weeks.

The conversational experience workflow is designed to help marketers build campaigns through a chat-based experience. In theory, all they need is a website URL and Google AI will start creating optimised search campaigns with relevant ad content including creative and keywords.

“As Search becomes more visual, we’ve heard advertisers tell us that it can be challenging to create compelling images that drive performance. That’s why we designed the conversational experience to suggest images tailored to your campaign using generative AI and images from your landing page. This capability will be added over the coming months. Advertisers approve assets — including images — before the campaign goes live,” said Shashi Thakur, VP & GM of Google Ads in a blog post.

“All images created with generative AI in Google Ads, including the conversational experience, will be identified as such. We’re using SynthID to invisibly watermark these images and they will include open standard metadata to indicate the image was generated by AI”.

Advertisers will still have the ability to approve everything before campaigns launch.

Google said that, during tests it “observed that it helps [marketers] build higher quality Search campaigns with less effort”.

“I found the conversational experience very easy to use. It helped me create even more high-quality ads with ‘Good’ or ‘Excellent’ Ad Strength, which has further improved the performance of my campaigns,” said Tom Foster, paid search manager at Page1.

Google has been adding AI smarts to its suite of tools for a while now. In October, it brought AI creation to Demand Gen Ads and ad creatives.