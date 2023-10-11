Google Rolls Out AI-Created Demand Gen Ads To Hit Back At Meta, TikTok & Snap

Google has started to roll out its Demand Gen AI-created video adverts to Google Ads customers around the world.

This new campaign type was initially announced in June and promised businesses new ways to connect with customers and the ability to automatically pair specific campaign assets and copy with identifiable customer segments.

Now, the changes are coming and Google has said that the Demand Gen campaigns should prove a boon to marketers.

“Compared to traditional social sites, online users are 61 per cent more likely to use YouTube or Google to research products/brands, and 67 per cent more likely to buy a product after seeing it in an ad on YouTube,” wrote Vidhya Srinivasan,

vice president and general manager of Google Ads.

Those traditional social sites are Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Snapchat, if you were wondering.

These Demand Gen ads also offer a variety of formats to help brands boost audience interest such as short-form videos to carousels. By way of example, Google pointed to an Argentine fintech company that tested Demand Gen to increase website traffic. When compared to paid social campaigns, Demand Gen achieved a three-time higher click-through rates, at a 61 per cent lower cost per action (CPA).

Product feeds are also available for retailers to create tailored experiences by combining videos with images and text from product catalogues and showing shoppers items based on their interests and intent. Google said that it had improved the reporting UI to get more creative insights and drive engagement. Users will also be able to segment by performance to identify and focus creative optimisation efforts.

Lookalike segments, identified by combining a company’s first-party data with Google’s interest signals, can help brands find new customers other than those who are already familiar with the brand. From there, brands can maximise performance by choosing the bidding strategy that fits best – such as clicks, conversions or website actions.

Google pointed to Samsung Germany, which saw a 400 per cent uplift in click-through rates by using maximise clicks bidding in Demand Gen.