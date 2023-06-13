Google Expands Confirming Gross Revenue Tool

Google has expanded its Confirming Gross Revenue tool to all publishers using Ad Manager 360 and to all advertisers and agencies using Display & Video 360.

The tool gives publishers and buyers the ability to verify for themselves that hidden fees haven’t been taken from digital advertising transactions when using Google Ad Manager.

Google tested the tool with “dozens of partners” including publishers such as Raptive and Prisma Media and buyers such as OMG and Jellyfish and integrated their feedback into the new product.

The Search giant also said that it is working on expanding integrations to the ecosystem of adtech providers that work with its tools including Yahoo’s demand-side platform (DSP) and Index Exhange’s sell-side platform (SSP).

“Confirming Gross Revenue is a step in the right direction for transparency in the digital advertising ecosystem. The reporting functionality answers calls from our clients for greater assurance that there aren’t hidden fees in the supply path. As a leading advocate for transparency, we look forward to working with Google and the industry to drive adoption of the tool and instil greater trust in media buying today,” said Charlie Cebuhar, senior director programmatic COE, OMG.

Google also made clear that the data used by the tool does not infringe on users’ privacy and only uses the necessary data to confirm that hidden fees have not been taken as an ad moves through the programmatic supply chain.

The company said that the new report provides customers with the ability to verify that the media cost from the buyer matches the gross revenue the publisher received. It also enables buyers and publishers to verify that the fees they were charged match their agreed-upon rates with the DSP and SSP, respectively.

As the tool relies on aggregate gross revenue amounts, rather than combining granular log-level data, the tool reduces the risk of user identification.