Gogglebox Australia Recruits Brand New Reality Loving Household Ahead Of New Season
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine



Gogglebox Australia will introduce a new household – Mia, Bree and Lainey to join Australia’s favourite armchair critics when the brand-new season premieres Thursday, 22 February, at 8.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

Hailing from The Shire in Sydney, this young, talented trio are set to enter living rooms across Australia. Mia (26) is a Teachers Aide studying to be a Special Education Teacher, and sister Bree (23) is a dance teacher who teaches contemporary and lyrical dance. Their best friend, Lainey (20), is also a dance teacher specialising in just about every style of dance.

The trio have a love of reality TV, anything from The Real Housewives to The Kardashians to Australian Survivor, but they also love documentaries and true crime series and are sure to bring a bit of fun and sass when it comes to dissecting the shows they are watching. Between the three girls, they have four Cavoodles: Zala, Zeah, Zola and Bailey.

They join the Gogglebox family households of The Delpechitra Family, happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith; Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye; and a tight-knit family of four, The Daltons. Also switching on the television are mother and daughter Kerry & Izzy; best mates and larrikins Adam & Symon; surfing mates and best friends Milo and Nic; brother and sister foodies Tim and Leanne; Matty and his sons Malik and Lyon alongside Uncle Jad; along with friends Kevin, Bob, Jared, and Mia.

Gogglebox Australia is an Endemol Shine Australia (a Banijay Company) production for FOXTEL and Network 10.




