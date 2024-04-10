Genero Appoints Chris Dodson As ANZ Managing Director

Genero has appointed Chris Dodson (lead image) as managing director for Australia & NZ, based in Sydney.

With over 20 years of diverse experience in senior marketing leadership roles in Europe and Australia, Dodson is extremely well-placed to lead Genero’s next phase of growth.

Dodson spent six years leading YouTube’s consumer & business marketing in Australia, before moving to London to build and lead YouTube’s Subscription and Music business across EMEA. He has returned to Sydney for the role and brings a wealth of experience that will help to evolve Genero’s solution to meet the needs of Enterprise marketing clients and media platform partners.

Recently, Dodson made significant impacts as the CEO of Wild Nutrition, a pioneering and Private Equity-backed health brand in the UK, and as Partner & CMO at Two Island Ventures, a venture capital firm with a keen eye on emerging brands in the Consumer & Tech sectors. His strategic leadership at these companies, coupled with his expertise in driving growth and innovation, perfectly aligns with Genero’s vision for revolutionising in-house creative capabilities and delivering unparalleled value to enterprise marketing clients and media platform partners.

Dodson’s appointment follows the recent hiring of ex-Hogarth COO Chloe Lane as MD – Global Client Solutions, with a number of additional roles now being added globally following a new investment of from Acorn Capital.

“The moment we met Chris, we recognised how much he would bring to our business in Australia & NZ, as well as globally. He’s a globally innovative, creative and commercial leader with deep experience across the advertising and marketing industry, and will bring a lot of value to our clients. He has first-hand knowledge of the challenges marketers are facing, and we’re so excited about the strategic experience and skills he brings to the team,” said Mick Entwisle, CEO & co-founder of Genero.

“It’s so exciting to be part of Genero’s next chapter of growth, and I’m thrilled to support AUNZ marketing teams as they leverage Genero’s innovative platform and vast on-demand creative network,” said Chris Dodson, managing director for AUNZ.