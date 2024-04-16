Gate 7 Bolsters Visit California & Brand USA Teams

Gate 7 Bolsters Visit California & Brand USA Teams
Integrated tourism marketing agency Gate 7 has announced the newest addition to their team, Daniel Gervais, as director for Visit California.

With an extensive background in strategic marketing and communications, Gervais brings a wealth of experience to his new role. He had a notable stint as head of marketing at Airbnb, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the brand’s presence in the region.

As director of Visit California, Gervais will oversee all consumer campaigns, PR, events, partnerships, social media, content, and B2B marketing for Visit California across Australia and New Zealand. Gervais takes over from Vanessa Fletcher, the former Director of Visit California, who will now move into a new role as head of strategy and marketing at Gate 7.

“I am thrilled to join Gate 7 and be part of a team known for passionately showcasing California. It’s an exciting time to be returning to the travel industry, and I’m looking forward to working with our valued trade, media and brand partners,” said Gervais.

In addition to Gervais’ appointment, Gate 7 is proud to introduce Lexie Miliatis as the new training and events manager for Brand USA. Leveraging her experience in retail travel and entrepreneurship, Miliatis brings know-how and perspective to her role, having served as an award-winning Senior Team Leader at Flight Centre. Her tenure in retail travel provides her with invaluable industry insights, and coupled with the time she spent living in the USA across multiple states, she brings exceptional expertise to her training programs.

“I am honoured to join Gate 7 and contribute my expertise to this dynamic team. I look forward to leveraging my experience to enhance the training and events initiatives for Brand USA,” said Miliatis.

Both appointments come at a pivotal moment for Gate 7, as the agency continues to expand its portfolio and reaffirm its dedication to delivering innovative marketing solutions within the travel and tourism sector.

“We are inspired to be welcoming Daniel and Lexie to the Gate 7 family, especially at this exciting time of future focus for our agency. Their diverse expertise and passion for the travel industry will undoubtedly strengthen our capabilities and drive innovation in creating meaningful partnerships and campaigns for our clients,” said Reflecting on these appointments, Gate 7’s managing director Jo Palmer.

