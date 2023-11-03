It’s The B&T 2023 Upfront Report! Find Out All You Need To Know About The 2023 Upfronts HERE!
It is a sad day – the end of upfront season is here. Yes that’s right, the industry no longer has an excuse to gather together together and eat arancini balls (well, until Christmas party season begins).
If you didn’t have a chance to make it to ALL of the upfronts (physically impossible) then never fear, because B&T’s report cards are here.
We have a roundup of all of the highlights and potential rooms for improvement below!
1.MamaMia, Tuesday 5th September Morning, Dalton House
Highlights:
MamaMia showed themselves to be a leader in female-focused content. Their new content slate shows that they are continuously evolving and are able to quickly adapt to the changing needs of their audience. Its new Travel Concierge offering was particularly interesting.
Improvements:
We would have liked to see more details round some of the more surprising stats – such as women holding more buying power in nearly every shopping category.
Find out more about MamaMia’s upfronts HERE
2. Nine, Wednesday 6th September, The Hordern Pavilion
Highlights:
Nine kicked off proceedings with a detailed and entertaining presentation in which the Olympics were undeniably the jewel in the crown. Other highlights include ad manager – a play for SMBs – and a solid suite of old and new content including Tipping Point Australia, My Mum Your Dad and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.
Improvements:
There may have been just a tad too much talk about the Olympics.
Find out more about Nine’s upfronts HERE
3. YouTube, Thursday 14th September, The Hordern Pavilion
Highlights:
The live episode of Mark Ritson’s YouTube Works: The Long and The Short of It, was a real highlight with impressive content and insights. The range of speakers presented by YouTube was hard to rival and the content was slickly produced. YouTube was bold in its approach to securing advertising budgets. It is no longer competing with tech platforms, it is here to take over.
Improvements:
There were a number of things announced but many of these had debuted in other regions first.
Find out more about YouTube’s upfronts HERE
4. IPA, Thursday 14th September, The Ground of Alexandria
Highlights:
This was a novel concept of pitching publishers directly to advertisers. There was a real feeling of camaraderie in the room among the publishers and the advertisers about the value that small, independent and often niche publishers can demonstrate to advertisers.
Improvements:
Presentations felt slightly repetitive and the publishers offered the same reasons for why they were valuable to advertisers. It felt as though slightly more value could have been added.
5. Are Media, Friday 15th September, NSW Art Gallery
Highlights:
Are (like Bauer before it) has worked judiciously in recent times to dump the “we’re a magazine company” for “we’re an omnichannel content company for women”. This was reinforced by big data plays and more digitisation of its existing brands. A highlight was the return of a print edition of ELLE and CEO, Jane Huxley, who stole the show.
Improvements:
Albeit a slick, fun, upbeat presentation, it felt like it was preaching to a room full of the converted (bolted on mag luvvies.) Still, the brand can rightly claim it owns Australian women.
Find out more about AreMedia’s upfronts HERE
6.Seven, Wednesday 18th September, ICC
Highlights:
Seven’s slick and polished affair was a reminder to the industry of what they do well. It was clearly targeted at media agencies with a number of enhancements – such as Phoenix – designed to make the life of agencies easier. Adding cricket and AFL to Seven Plus will undoubtedly be positive for advertisers.
Improvements:
They could have been more daring with the new content.
Find out more about Seven’s upfronts HERE
7.TikTok, Tuesday 19th September, Hordern Pavilion
Highlights:
TikTok showed how serious it was about being an inclusive platform by having Dylan Alcott host right after the Shift 20 Initiative.There was an impressive range of speakers and examples of effective content on the platform. This provided strong inspiration for the agency folk in the room.
Improvements:
The event was rather light on announcements and news. Instead, it focused on impressive creative execution — this is not without value for agencies.
Find out more about TikTok’s upfronts HERE
8. Vevo, Thursday 19th October, St Barnabas Broadway
Highlights:
At its first upfronts Vevo was (rightly) loud and proud about all it has achieved to date. It highlighted its increasing CTV audience of over six million Australians, up 44 per cent since 2020 and made a very solid case for the advertising power of premium music videos. There’s also the small matter of Vevo Christmas..
Improvements:
We would have liked more info on how they are using data to help brands.
Find out more about Vevo’s upfronts HERE
9. Paramount, Tuesday 24th October, Paramount Studios
Highlights:
Paramount’s intimate and interactive upfronts firmly focused on its strengths, showing the industry all the things they do well. They show-cased their impressive suite of new and upcoming family shows, as well as reminding agencies of their global scale and all the opportunity that comes with that.
Improvements:
More information needed on how they are making the lives of media buyers easier.
Find out more about Paramount’s upfronts HERE
10.OOH Media, Tuesday 24th October, Calyx
Highlights:
The presentation was short, slick and largely to the point. There was not much guff in and around the announcements. The Upfronts had specific, actionable news and launches for agency staff from the new Sydney premium assets to the oOh! outcomes announcements.oOh!media demonstrated its impressive commitment to sustainability, announcing that it would move its entire network towards renewable energy.
Improvements:
It felt slightly too Sydney-focused, especially considering that the oOh!media team was heading to Melbourne the next day with the same announcements.
Find out more about oOh!’s upfronts HERE
11. Foxtel, Thursday 26th October, Cockatoo Island
Highlights:
Foxtel was unafraid to shake things up with their daring upfronts. As well as showcasing their stellar sports coverage they announced a number of ground-breaking changes such as the introduction of streaming aggregator Hubbl and a new audience measurement system that aims to rival OzTam.
Improvements:
We love Hubbl! We’re just not 100% sure what it is or how it works.
Find out more about Foxtel’s upfronts HERE
12.SBS, Tuesday 31st October, Town Hall
Highlights:
SBS left viewers in no doubt that they are a purpose-led organisation with this passionate upfront display. The big highlight was an on-demand option that allows viewers to ‘opt-out’ of alcohol, gambling and junk food ads. They have also (already) achieved net zero for direct emissions and will also be broadcasting the 2026 World Cup.
Improvements:
The opt-out move was bold so it would have been great to know more about whether ad revenue is going to be impacted by the ‘opt-out’ feature.
Find out more about SBS’s upfronts HERE
Do you have views on the news? If you have any opinions/thoughts on this year’s upfronts please share them at sofia@bandt.com.au
Please login with linkedin to commentFoxtel network 10 Nine oOH! Media Paramount SBS Seven Upfronts
Latest News
Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction
Momentum partners with AIRBAG to help prevent koala extinction in a new campaign featuring Mark Coles Smith A new integrated campaign from Momentum Worldwide Australia and AIRBAG draws attention to the startling plight of koalas, one of Australia’s most iconic native animals and symbol of the country. Featuring award-winning indigenous actor Mark Coles Smith, the campaign […]
Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Teads and Scope 3 found that one million impressions equated to one ton of CO2 emissions – or the equivalent of a one-way flight between Paris and New York. After the 2019 bushfires, Rémi Lafon, Teads ANZ managing director, found himself struggling with the realisation that the things we had been warned about for so […]
Thursday TV Ratings: The Chase Wins The Night For Entertainment
Are you so cool you were at the hippest, inner-city vegan steakhouse last night? Here's the telly numbers you missed.
Mitsubishi Motors Becomes Naming Rights Sponsor Of The National Basketball League
Being short, B&T never excelled at basketball. That's not to suggest we considered a horse racing career either.
Thrift Media Wins 2023 Advertising Capstone Challenge
Unaware of the Advertising Capstone Challenge? Discover more here. Not that the winner seems to take home a meat tray.
BMW Enlists CGI Influencer Lil Miquela For Stunning Futuristic Ad For Its New iX2
This BMW ad is like a portal into the future. Not that it will provide the winner for Tuesday's Melbourne Cup.
“Hateful & Disgusting!” People Are Furious About The New Marks & Spencer Christmas Ad (Even The Palestinians)
People are raging at the Marks & Spencer's Christmas ad. Probably the same people who rage at hot cross buns in January.
Friday Work Drinks Are On B&T For One Lucky Trivia Winner!
Take B&T's trivia quiz for a chance to win a 100 buck booze voucher. Hey, we might even come over & drink it with you!
IMAA Brings Back Its Popular Who’s Who In The Media Zoo
It's all the news from last night's IMAA Who’s Who In The Media Zoo event. Minus any faeces throwing.
Aussie Travel Disruptor Introduces World First Innovation That Combats Fake Reviews
Fake reviews are costing the travel industry and travellers $152 billion annually. In direct contrast to the revelation that 4.4 per cent of TripAdvisor’s total reviews in 2023, amounting to a staggering 1.3 million reviews from 131 countries, were fake, two Australian entrepreneurs have introduced a world-first travel platform that focuses on authentic recommendations by the […]
TRP And Honda Partner In Forceful New Campaign
Is there a more awful creative pitch than for the insidious leaf blower? Well done here for making it all less hellish.
Eardrum Cues Summer With Hendrick’s Gin
There's a very fine line with gin - cool summer drink versus a crying heap wondering where your life went.
HubSpot Report: AI Saves Australian Workforce Two Days Per Week As Productivity Falls
New report highlights the benefits of AI. Well, benefits so long as it doesn't actually pinch your job.
WWE Legend Unleashes On Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime is getting Canadians back in the gift-giving spirit this holiday season, enlisting WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and TV personality Lilly Singh in its new ‘Giftmania’ campaign via brand experience agency Akcelo. The campaign, which launched throughout Canada on November 1, cleverly gamifies Amazon Prime’s Gift List feature, encouraging Prime […]
Melbourne Strategy Agency Untangld Expands To London
Untangld staff packing their thermal underwear and Vegemite, as agency announces London office opening.
Sona Iliffe-Moon Appointed Chief Communications Officer At Yahoo
Yahoo names new chief communications officer. As is evident from this Yahoo communication.
Bakers Delight Skewers The Big Grocery Chains In Fun Stuff From HERO
Off the carbs? Then it'll be 20 minutes on the treadmill after watching these new bread commercials.
Seven Promotes Georgie Nichols To National Sales Director, As Natalie Harvey Departs For Mamamia
A shake-up in the Seven sales department today. Although that's not to infer staffers where getting down to Tay Tay.
Thinkerbell & Lifeline Call For The Decriminalisation of Suicide
Pitches probably don't come any tougher than this one. So it's hats off to the Thinkerbell crew.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Fowler Leads Matildas Charge Against Taiwan
The "is it Chinese Taipei or Taiwan?" debate erupted at B&T today. That and who drank the last beer in the fridge.
The TikTok Awards Nominations Are Here!
The TikTok Awards, presented by CeraVe is on Wednesday, 6 December at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion, bringing together the most-loved creators, the biggest viral trends, and the most talked-about moments from 2023. The TikTok Awards will also be streamed LIVE on @tiktok_australia from 7pm AEDT, and available to stream on BINGE from Sunday 10 December […]
Grade and Storyblok Digitally Empower Compass’s Fight Against Elder Abuse
Grade and Storyblok partnership enables Compass to effectively deliver valuable content and impactful digital campaigns, leading to a 7.5x increase in new users along with an over 8x increase in sessions. Grade, a digital product and venture studio, is proud to announce the successful transformation of Compass, the Australian national elder abuse knowledge hub, which […]
“So Fetch”: Lindsay Lohan & Her Mean Girls Are Back In New Walmart Campaign
Lindsay Lohan reprises her Mean Girls role in new ad that'll probably make no sense whatsoever to anyone over about 30.
“The Best Part About Radio Is Anyone Can Be Scrappy” – Jules Lund Chats To B&T
The only thing we love more than Jules Lund in the B&T office is Jules Lund bearing still warm muffins.
It’s B&T’s Best Of The Best Social Changemakers, Presented by Finecast, Part Of GroupM Nexus
B&T's celebrating adlanders driving social change! And, no, just buying free-range eggs doesn't put you on the list.
AFL Takes Back Control Of Game Day Advertising In Partnership With TGI Sport
The AFL has today entered a 10-year strategic partnership with global sports and entertainment leader TGI Sport. The AFL and TGI will deliver fans a brand new at-match experience via new and innovative LED signage, digital screen and fan engagement offerings at both the MCG and Marvel Stadium. The strategic partnership allows the AFL to […]
Ryan Reynolds Roasts Adland & TV Metrics In Latest Comedy Gem
Agency land gets thoroughly spoofed in this latest Ryan Reynolds zinger. As a warning to the thin-skinned.
Type + Pixel’s Baskin-Robins and Spider-Man Collab Achieves Widespread Recognition
Baskin-Robbins Australia has been recognised for its outstanding achievements in marketing and digital innovation with a series of prestigious awards. The latest accolade comes from the QSR Media Awards 2023, where the brand secured the Best Digital Initiative award for its “Enter The Flavour-Verse” digital experience, a collaboration with Sony Pictures to launch Across the Spider-Verse Part I. This marks […]
Scott Nowell Departs The Monkeys After 17 Years
Scott Nowell calls time on his distinguished Monkeys career. Says he never wants to see another f@cking lamb chop.
TBWA\Melbourne Develops Brand Identity For Australian Childhood Foundation
TBWA\Melbourne's designers rebrand Australian Childhood Foundation, as debate rages on who has the best trainers.
Domino’s Launches Pepperoni Scented Car Freshener
The question here remains, how bad does your car smell if it's made better with a pepperoni scented car freshener?
Omnicom Media Gains VOD Visibility With Launch Of Adgile’s New Catalyst Product
Omnicom Media announces rollout of Adgile's new TV measurement system it's affectionately nicknamed Mr Snuffles.
Myer’s Not The Place For A Dodgy Regift Declares Its Clems Christmas Work
Present regifters under the spotlight in Myer's new Christmas work. B&T's own Kris Kringle facing a similar scrutiny.
The Women’s Weekly Reveals Results Of Its ‘The Voice Of Australian Women’ Survey
The Weekly unveils its women survey results. Ironically, staying home and cooking jam sponges not ranking highly.
Coles ‘Hams’ It Up For Christmas In Its Festive Spot Via Smith-St Melbourne
Still paying off last Christmas? Ask colleagues for anxiety medication before watching this sweet Chrissie spot.
Slingshot Plucks Inghams’ Media
Slingshot gives its competitor agencies a proper stuffing after landing the mega chook brand's media.