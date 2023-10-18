“A Confident Presentation With No Great Reveals Or Surprises But A Reminder Of What They Do Well” – Industry Reacts Positively To Seven’s Upfronts

Yesterday the media industry descended on the ICC in Sydney for Seven’s star-studded upfronts.

The reaction was largely positive, with commentators praising Seven for their use of talent, slick presentation, consolidation of their considerable strengths, and their new TV total trading system – Phoenix.

Highlights:

“A Reminder of what they do well”

“Sport is a key strategy for Seven next year”

“Phoenix is an exciting proposition”

“A Future Focused Proposition”



“A Reminder Of What They Do Well”

For Stephen Leeds, CEO at The Media Store, Seven’s upfronts were a reminder of their incredibly strong position in the industry.

“It was a confident presentation with no great reveals or surprises but a reminder of what they do well – they are a content company who are number 1 in 25-54, 16-39, sport and everything else,” he told B&T.

“With an evolved digital offering, AI technology to predict audiences and offer ease of trading and data sets to match with any clients first-party data, Seven are once again likely to be a consistent and easy buy on a screens schedule”.

“They reminded us of 2023 and the shows that performed well which are all returning along with some new ones in tried and tested categories such as home renovations and dating. Predictable and safe, with no breakout new formats or concepts”.

“7 Plus is a priority for them, focusing on premium first-run content. The announcement that they will stream live AFL and Cricket on the platform will be a huge hit with audiences and advertisers. Providing Australia’s most popular summer and winter sports on a streaming platform will be a massive winner”.

“A Future Focused Proposition”

For Jess Armstrong, Melbourne head of investment for Zenith, the upfronts showed Seven to be an intelligent player, aware of the ever-changing video market and its position within it.

“Seven produced a refreshing perspective last night, with a future-focused proposition,” she said.

“Yes, they may be ‘massive’ when looking at total audience potential across their stable, but there is no point spruiking your size if advertisers can’t effectively reach your consumers across platforms. Insert Phoenix. Phoenix is an exciting announcement, with the ability to buy all markets, across all platforms and all inventory, plus a data overlay, on your very own plug-and-play interface. It’s what media buyers dream about. The benefit of controlling reach and frequency across platform will consolidate Seven as a smart, serious, and successful player in this ever-changing video market”.

She went on to say that their data proposition will largely prove skeptics wrong.

“Further to this, the rights to stream AFL (from September 2024) and Cricket (from October 2024) across all devices will ensure that the opportunity to interact with Seven remains a regular event for the masses, no matter what your platform or device of choice. A partnership with Databricks also reinforces Seven’s shift to future proof at scale, with the aim of delivering personalisation with every ad load. To help alleviate the sceptics, Seven are putting their money where their mouth is by committing to a partnership with Adgile that will measure and report on every converged buy across their network. Well done there, Seven.”

“Sport is a key strategy for Seven next year”

Jessica Longley, Brisbane marketplace director at Wavemaker agreed that the upfronts were a reminder of Seven’s key strengths.

“That’s Massive’ was Seven’s underlying theme for the night signifying their strong audience and capabilities across Seven & 7Plus”.

“With content, storytelling and emotion at the heart along with their ambition to lead News, Sport & Drama content this year, Seven has seen success across the key demographics of P25-54 & P18-39 as a result”.

For Longley, sports is clearly a large focus for the broadcaster in the coming year.

“Sport is a key strategy for Seven next year with the promise of 4 billion minutes of sport content on offer across 52 weeks of the year. Live streaming is a key part of this strategy, where from September Seven are extending their broadcast coverage offering free live streaming of the AFL & cricket across 7Plus boosting audiences across all devices,” she said.

“Phoenix is an exciting proposition”

For Marianne Lane, head of investment at Kaimera, the ad trading platform Phoenix is a welcome solution to inefficiencies in the industry.

“Phoenix is an exciting proposition. As an industry, we welcome technology which means an increase in effectiveness and the death of makegoods, because quite frankly, we’ve spent countless hours chasing them and it’s tedious for both agencies and the TV Networks. To have a platform which enables us to buy across all screens with guaranteed audience in a matter of minutes is a game changer”.

Seven’s focus on adding premium content to 7plus wasn’t a revelation she added.

“Seven’s plans to add premium, exclusive content to 7plus in 2024 is not surprising. It’s clearly worked for them this year with NBCUniversal content, so it makes sense”.

Meanwhile, Nick Behr, chief executive officer and founder at Kaimera, said Phoenix was a clever way to futureproof Seven in the face of declining linear views.

“It was a succinct presentation, using their talent perfectly to take us through the night of what is to come in 2024. Through their Phoenix product and general BVOD programming, including AFL and cricket, it was a solid setup for 2024 while future-proofing the decline of linear. Now that’s massive”.