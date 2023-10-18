Seven Launches Total TV Trading System – Phoenix

Seven Network, today announced the rollout of Phoenix, which it describes a “the world’s most advanced total TV trading system”.

The arrival of Phoenix was revealed at Seven’s Upfront 2024, held today at the ICC in Sydney.

Today Seven also announced new data and insights partnerships with View Media Group and Raiz Invest, further strengthening its audience intelligence platform 7REDiQ and Seven’s enhanced advertising and viewer experience strategy.

Seven West Media chief revenue officer, Kurt Burnette, said: “Phoenix brings together the massive reach and audience of the screens of Seven for brands to invest in across the capital cities, regional Australia and digital. It is an absolute game changer for marketers and media agencies.

“Phoenix uses inventory optimisation and AI audience prediction engines to deliver guaranteed outcomes – every channel, every zone, every market, separate or converged, however our customers choose to engage – and to do more with their budgets and reach more people, more efficiently and effectively, with even more accountability.

“It is our vision that by 2030, every ad and integration served by Seven West Media will be personalised, optimised and addressable. We are well and truly on that journey,” he said.

“Phoenix means our customers can buy Seven’s audiences at the touch of a button, with 7REDiQ data overlay and real-time reporting. Phoenix creates a connected, seamless experience for advertisers – and means an increase of effectiveness and the death of makegoods.”

Burnette said that as part of Phoenix, every fully converged total TV campaign bought will include real-time effectiveness reports to give transparency and scalable insights for action.

“We know that to be a true ‘first choice’ partner for customers, now more than ever we need to prove our effectiveness and the positive action we help create,” he said. “And that is why we will go beyond traditional media metrics and provide more insights into what is driving real business outcomes for clients.

“We know advertising on Seven works. We want to prove it and show you how.”

Phoenix will also use ground-breaking audience prediction tools from Databricks – one of the world’s leading cloud, data and AI companies – to drive innovative ways of trading and enhance the accuracy and consistency of Seven’s prediction capabilities to deliver on audience outcomes for clients. (Please see separate media release on Databricks.)

To enhance Seven’s data and insights offering, the new partnerships with View Media Group and Raiz Invest will give clients a deeper understanding of how Australians are spending and behaving, and will become an important part of 7REDiQ.

Seven West Media national sales director, digital, Rachel Page, said: “With 13.5 million registered users from 7plus, 7REDiQ is the centre of excellence for audience intelligence. The addition of View Media Group and Raiz Invest make it an even more powerful tool for clients, with more and deeper insights.

“Thanks to Raiz Invest, which is Australia’s favourite roundup and investment app, we will soon release transaction level-based audience insights that brands will be able to activate across all devices.

“View Media Group is shaking up the property listings market and is the clear leader in using AI and ML modelling to predict seller and buyer market trends and demand,” she said.

“Both View Media Group and Raiz Invest are great examples of giving our brand and agency partners the ability to address and connecting to forward thinking data and insights that will put brands ahead of the curve when it comes to connecting with Seven’s audience.”

Phoenix: the key client benefits:

Combining the latest technology from global ad sales software leaders Salesforce and Imagine Communications, the Phoenix platform will, for the first time:

· Deliver new ways to trade in a dynamic and converged way across all the Seven platforms, leading the evolution of trading and creating the future of total TV audience trading.

· Enable clients to buy across all the screens of Seven easily and effectively.

· Allow the full utilisation of data assets, leveraging the introduction of VOZ and Seven’s unique data assets to expand multi-screen audience delivery opportunities.

· Centralise and harmonise client data across Seven’s capital city, regional and digital assets to provide a holistic data view to clients, allowing the optimisation of campaign delivery.

· Offer converged reporting that provides a complete picture, across all platforms, in one place, creating a streamlined and efficient view of customer activities and quick action and response times.

· Reduce the time spent on linear and converged booking processes from hours to minutes.

· Drive customer-centricity and focus through innovative and market-leading CRM tools