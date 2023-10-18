Seven Adds AFL And Cricket To Seven Plus
In an industry first Seven has announced that it will be streaming the AFL and the cricket on 7plus for free.
Seven’s full digital rights to the AFL kick in with the Brownlow Medal and the AFL Grand Final in 2024, followed by the AFLW (which is already running on 7plus) then the full 2025 season.
Seven’s digital rights to cricket start in October 2024, with Test matches, Women’s Internationals, BBL and WBBL running on 7plus for the first time.
Seven West Media managing director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: “The addition of AFL and cricket to 7plus will be biggest game changer in the history of Australian streaming. Together, they will represent four billion new minutes of viewing on 7plus a year.
“That is the equivalent in minutes of the Tokyo Olympics and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ combined – not 17 days or five weeks but 52 weeks of the year, every year. It’s a whole new ball game, for Seven, for sport fans and for our commercial partners.”
The new digital rights to the AFL and cricket are the icing on the cake for sport fans and for Seven, which is Australia’s most watched sport video content company, reaching more than 18 million people so far this year.
Managing director Seven Melbourne and Head of Network Sport, Lewis Martin, said: “At Seven, we are passionate about sport. We are champions of it – the games, the codes, the athletes, the fans. We know firsthand how sport brings an entire nation together, as we all saw with the extraordinary performance of the Matildas in the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ this year.
“Nobody does sport better than Seven. That’s why we’re 1. And it’s not just about one-off events; it is Australia’s best sport, 52 weeks a year, on every screen, meaning Seven reaches more racing hearts of Australian sport fans than anyone else.
“We also believe in democratising sport, ensuring it is live and free for everyone. Next year will be a massive one for the fans, when the AFL and cricket arrive live and free on a streaming platform for the first time. Millions of Australians will be able to see their favourite sports on
7plus for free, for the first time. It is going to be huge and will change the way Australians watch sports forever,” he said.
“And, of course, Seven is still the only place to offer the most powerful marketing weapon in the country: the 30 seconds after a goal in AFL and after a wicket in the cricket.”
Next year will also bring the national rollout of streamer.com.au, Australia’s community sport live-streaming platform.
Established by The West Australian, Streamer is the home of community sport and showcases everything from amateur karate to State tennis and grassroots footy. Streamer lets leagues, clubs and players create profiles and do everything from fundraising to sharing their highlight clips from games on social media. I
Latest News
Major Wins For SBS Local Content On The Global Stage
The Australian Wars received the 2023 Content Innovation Award for Representation and Inclusion – Unscripted, at the ceremony held in Cannes overnight. The landmark SBS series, produced by Blackfella Films, explores and confronts the story of the bloody battles fought on Australian soil as the colonial frontier pushed forward, and First Nations people resisted. The three-part […]
PHD Partners With Cross-Media Measurement Provider Beatgrid
Beatgrid, the single-source cross-media audience measurement solution, has announced a partnership with PHD Australia. The partnership comes in response to the growing need for single-source cross-platform measurement. Beatgrid addresses one of the most pressing concerns for global brands and marketers today, the accurate measurement for attribution of advertising investments. The partnership will empower PHD in […]
Initiative Promotes Megan Davey To GM Role
Initiative has promoted Megan Davey to the newly created role of general manager of its Melbourne. Lead image L-R: Megan Davey, general manager and Sarah James, managing director, Initiative Melbourne Reporting directly to managing director Sarah James, Davey’s remit will be work alongside James driving Melbourne’s growth agenda as the agency continues to expand its […]
Seven And Channel 4 Co-Commission Made In Bondi
The Seven Network and Channel 4 in the UK have co-commissioned a brand-new version of the hit British reality format “Made in”, which will be set in Bondi, Sydney. The eye-opening reality series Made in Bondi will follow the lives and loves of Sydney’s young, social elite. Set in one of Sydney’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, […]
How Tealium’s CDP Is Helping Organisations Turn Data Challenges Into Opportunities
The world is changing for businesses at an alarming rate with the deprecation of third-party cookies expected next year and upcoming changes to the Privacy Act. The best organisations will find ways to stay atop the changes but ensuring these privacy-first ways of working are enacted in every function can seem fool’s errand at best […]
Seven Joins Forces With Databricks
The Seven Network has today announced a ground-breaking partnership with Databricks – one of the world’s leading cloud, data and AI companies – that uses AI to drive contextual, relevant advertising experiences for its audiences. It comes after the launch of Seven’s market-leading personalisation engine – built with Amazon Web Services (AWS) – which is […]
What To Expect From 7Plus In 2024
The Seven Network’s streaming service 7plus is set for a big 2024, with new and exclusive premium content, new user experience features, new advertising products and – come September – some big changes in how advertisers reach streamers. Seven West Media chief digital officer, Gereurd Roberts, said: “7plus is already the most advanced AVOD service […]
Seven Launches Total TV Trading System – Phoenix
Seven Network, today announced the rollout of Phoenix, which it describes a “the world’s most advanced total TV trading system”. The arrival of Phoenix was revealed at Seven’s Upfront 2024, held today at the ICC in Sydney. Today Seven also announced new data and insights partnerships with View Media Group and Raiz Invest, further strengthening […]
Seven Reveals Its 2024 Content Plan
Today Seven presented its Upfront 2024 from the centre of South by Southwest Sydney to more than 1,000 guests. Seven’s line-up of proven, reliable hits includes 7NEWS, Sunrise, The Morning Show, The Chase Australia, Home and Away, Better Homes and Gardens, Farmer Wants A Wife, The Voice, Dancing With The Stars, The 1% Club, Australian […]
Bacardi House Party Coming To Sydney
To celebrate the approaching summer, BACARDÍ has teamed up with Northeast Party House (pictured above) to headline one of its legendary parties; BACARDÍ Dance Floor. The one-night-only gig on Friday, 27 October will bring epic tunes and delicious cocktails to Sydney’s creative hotspot, Cell Block Theatre at the National Art School, turning it into what […]
LA Tourism Revamps Global Campaign In Australia And New Zealand
Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (LA Tourism) has kicked off its refreshed spring 2023 consumer ad campaign “Now Playing” with an AUD $2.05m (USD $1.3m) investment across Australia and, for the first time, in Aotearoa, New Zealand. The refreshed “Now Playing” campaign comes as visitation numbers to LA from Australia and Aotearoa, New Zealand, […]
Donut King Partners With HARIBO For SPOOKTACULAR Halloween Donuts
Iconic Australian brand Donut King has partnered with international market leader HARIBO to launch a new and limited edition range of donuts just in time for Halloween*.
Slew Of New Hires At SOCIETY
Award-winning creative communications agency, SOCIETY, continues to grow with four new appointments, including a full-time team member based in Melbourne. Pictured Above: Top left – Melissa van der Haak. Top right – Sarah Gordon. Bottom left – Georgie Campbell. Bottom right – Emma Cave Sarah Gordon is joining the SOCIETY team in Melbourne as a […]
Mandie van der Merwe Appointed AWARD Chair As Cam Blackley Steps Down
Cam Blackley penning not one but two valedictory speeches in 24-hours as he quits both M&C and AWARD chair roles.
B&T Awards The Work: Spin Out At These Best PR Campaign Finalists
As much as B&T journos like to joke about PRs, we do try and refrain knowing we'll probably end up as one very soon.
TV Ratings: The Block Carries Nine To A Win
Is it just us or does it feel B&T has run this exact same headline for seven straight days now?
KingGee Decrees Customers Reign Supreme With New Brand Positioning
Workwear brand KingGee unveils new brand position. Still refusing to tackle the arse crack issues that plagues it.
B&T TV – Seven’s CMO Mel Hopkins On Rebranding TV And Why She Hired Emotive
B&T TV snares Seven's CMO Mel Hopkins for this exclusive video chat. And who says the networks don't get along?
Sefiani New Clients Driving Positive Change
Leading strategic communications agency Sefiani, part of Clarity Global, has been engaged by four progressive organisations dedicated to driving positive change in sustainability and social impact Volvo Group; Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) and its Mobile Muster program; the United Nations Global Compact Network Australia and Social Ventures Australia are all part of the engagement. […]
It’s Your SXSW Halfway Wrap!
Scroogey boss wouldn't spring for a SXSW ticket? Here's what you've been missing sans the queues & lack of toilets.
Adam Ferrier: What Adland Can Learn From Sin City
Ad guru Adam Ferrier is reporting from the original Sin City. And by that we mean Las Vegas and not Chullora.
Omnicom Reports Healthy 3.3% Organic Growth Despite “Economic Uncertainty”
Work for Omnicom? You can feel rightly chuffed on these Q3 numbers. Unless you've secretly been stealing stationery.
Australia Encouraged To Rethink Consumption With Kingfisher World Phone Amnesty
This week Australian-based independent creative agency, Rethink Everything, launched its latest campaign – the World Phone Amnesty – at SXSW Sydney. Aiming to change the behaviour of our planet’s 6.92 billion smartphone users, the World Phone Amnesty, powered by next-gen mobile experience (MX) pioneers Kingfisher, is a global initiative designed to repurpose, recycle and reuse […]
Clemenger Group Launches Inaugural Agri Graduate Program
Always wanted to work in agriculture communications? Well, here's your chance! Akubra hat & dagging shears not included.
Greedy Bank Bosses Spoofed In Witty Work For Seemingly Ungreedy Bank
Despite rescue helicopters, koalas & always putting bushfires in their ads, the banks just can't shed that evil image.
“I Don’t Give A F*ck What You Think” – Dee Madigan’s Brutal Comeback After Strange Man Confronts Her With A Camera Outside The ABC
B&T warns this contains language NSFW. However, it does contain Dee Madigan uttering it, so that makes up for things.
Deloitte Digitial Partners With Balter & Mick Fanning For Arvo Brew
Balter unveils new "afternoon beer". Presumably if those lunchtime beers haven't done the job numbing life's pain.
Lynx Australia Embraces Bromance With Nedd Brockmann
The pheromone of choice for every sweaty teenage boy - Lynx - has partnered with a man with a world-class mullet.
Exceptional ALIEN Moves To Tackle Fake Travel Reviews
In direct contrast to the revelation that 4.4 per cent of TripAdvisor’s total reviews in 2023, amounting to a staggering 1.3 million reviews from 131 countries, were fake, two Australian entrepreneurs have introduced a world first travel platform that focuses on authentic recommendations by the world’s leading creators, acting as travel guides for the cities they love. The free […]
ARN Makes Bid To Acquire 100% Of Rival Southern Cross Austereo
ARN set to pounce on rival Southern Cross Austereo. Says decision will no way impact Katrina & The Waves' airtime.
News Corp Launches News Health Network
News Corp Australia has unveiled the News Health Network, redefining the company’s health and wellness offering. Uniting News Corp Australia’s trusted health brands and verticals under the News Health Network banner, complemented by advanced audience targeting capabilities and custom-produced health, wellbeing and beauty content, clients are able to access a 5.7 million* monthly audience of […]
Liquorland & Cricket Australia Announce Gold Partnership
Other than Durex and Schoolies Week, B&T can't think of a more amiable partnership than booze and cricket.
LiSTNR Remains Australia’s No.1 Podcast Network
LiSTNR has retained its number one position as Australia’s largest podcast sales representatives network, reaching more than 7.7 million monthly listeners in September, according to the Australian Podcast Ranker results released today. In addition, Hamish & Andy is once again the country’s number one podcast* and number one comedy podcast in September. 7am with Schwartz […]
“I Don’t See A Reason Why Love Will Not Conquer All” – Former Saatchi & Saatchi Boss Kevin Roberts On Why Love Belongs In Advertising
Former Saatchis boss Kevin Roberts was in town and B&T even scored a one-on-one. Fear not, he did all the talking.
Allianz Swim Club Recruits Howatson+Company
Here's a top initiative for non-swimmers. And B&T's certainly making no judgements given the non-runners we are.
Kirsty Visman Acquires Superdream
Kirsty Visman (pictured above) has acquired Australian-based full-service marketing agency, Superdream. Kirsty Visman, who is currently the agency’s managing director, has led the agency since its inception. “As Director of the agency, since we opened eight years ago, Superdream always felt like my baby. Building the agency from just one foundation client to an agency […]