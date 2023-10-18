Seven Adds AFL And Cricket To Seven Plus

In an industry first Seven has announced that it will be streaming the AFL and the cricket on 7plus for free.

Seven’s full digital rights to the AFL kick in with the Brownlow Medal and the AFL Grand Final in 2024, followed by the AFLW (which is already running on 7plus) then the full 2025 season.

Seven’s digital rights to cricket start in October 2024, with Test matches, Women’s Internationals, BBL and WBBL running on 7plus for the first time.

Seven West Media managing director and Chief Executive Officer, James Warburton, said: “The addition of AFL and cricket to 7plus will be biggest game changer in the history of Australian streaming. Together, they will represent four billion new minutes of viewing on 7plus a year.

“That is the equivalent in minutes of the Tokyo Olympics and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ combined – not 17 days or five weeks but 52 weeks of the year, every year. It’s a whole new ball game, for Seven, for sport fans and for our commercial partners.”

The new digital rights to the AFL and cricket are the icing on the cake for sport fans and for Seven, which is Australia’s most watched sport video content company, reaching more than 18 million people so far this year.

Managing director Seven Melbourne and Head of Network Sport, Lewis Martin, said: “At Seven, we are passionate about sport. We are champions of it – the games, the codes, the athletes, the fans. We know firsthand how sport brings an entire nation together, as we all saw with the extraordinary performance of the Matildas in the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ this year.

“Nobody does sport better than Seven. That’s why we’re 1. And it’s not just about one-off events; it is Australia’s best sport, 52 weeks a year, on every screen, meaning Seven reaches more racing hearts of Australian sport fans than anyone else.

“We also believe in democratising sport, ensuring it is live and free for everyone. Next year will be a massive one for the fans, when the AFL and cricket arrive live and free on a streaming platform for the first time. Millions of Australians will be able to see their favourite sports on

7plus for free, for the first time. It is going to be huge and will change the way Australians watch sports forever,” he said.

“And, of course, Seven is still the only place to offer the most powerful marketing weapon in the country: the 30 seconds after a goal in AFL and after a wicket in the cricket.”

Next year will also bring the national rollout of streamer.com.au, Australia’s community sport live-streaming platform.

Established by The West Australian, Streamer is the home of community sport and showcases everything from amateur karate to State tennis and grassroots footy. Streamer lets leagues, clubs and players create profiles and do everything from fundraising to sharing their highlight clips from games on social media. I