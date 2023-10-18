Seven And Channel 4 Co-Commission Made In Bondi

The Seven Network and Channel 4 in the UK have co-commissioned a brand-new version of the hit British reality format “Made in”, which will be set in Bondi, Sydney.

The eye-opening reality series Made in Bondi will follow the lives and loves of Sydney’s young, social elite. Set in one of Sydney’s most exclusive neighbourhoods, opulence knows no bounds and drama is always on the menu, with every episode set to provide a front-row seat to jaw-dropping parties, breathtaking fashion and sizzling romances. From trendy bars to luxurious harbourside mansions, this group of young socialites will navigate the interconnected web of relationships that define their lives.

The series will be co-produced by Universal International Studios’ labels Matchbox Pictures and Monkey for Seven and Channel 4. It will launch on Channel 7 and 7plus in Australia and E4 in the UK. NBCUniversal Global Distribution will handle international sales of the new series.

The “Made in” format is distributed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, also part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Made in Bondi is based on the original BAFTA-winning series Made in Chelsea, created and produced by Monkey. Now in its 26th series on E4, Made in Chelsea has continued to entertain audiences across the UK and all over the world for over a decade, garnering critical acclaim and a passionate fan-base. Beyond the fast cars, high fashion and enviable winter and summer breaks, the series strives to shine a light on important topics that resonate with audiences; from grief and sexuality, to relationships and parenthood.

Seven’s chief content officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross, said: “After more than a decade spanning 26 seasons, the BAFTA award-winning Made in Chelsea is a true phenomenon of the reality TV genre and we can’t wait to bring the Australian version to the screens of Seven and beyond in 2024. Set against the backdrop of some of Australia’s most affluent and beautiful suburbs – and with an amazing cast of Sydney locals – Made in Bondi will be an addictive, glamorous and wild ride that will have viewers hooked from the first minute.”

Karl Warner, head of youth and digital at Channel 4, said: “I’m thrilled to see ‘Made in’ growing into a global franchise. Made in Chelsea has been the jewel in E4’s crown for over 10 years and has become one of the most important digital brands in the C4 portfolio, loved by our audiences across a range of platforms. We’re delighted to be partnering with Seven and working with new friends, Matchbox and old [but fabulous] friends, Monkey.”