Elle Magazine To Return & Everything Else You Need To Know From Are Media’s Upfronts

Are Media has used Friday’s upfronts to announce the return of ELLE print magazine in 2024.

Here are the other big announcements from Are’s upfronts:

With 45 global editions, ELLE is one of the world’s largest, most powerful fashion brands, with 37 million social media followers and 70 million unique browsers internationally.

Are Media will publish two editions of ELLE Australia next year (autumn/winter in March and spring/summer in September), growing to four editions in 2025.

The decision to revive the print product after a three-year absence follows the remarkable success of ELLE.com.au, which has an average of 270,000 unique visitors and 530,000 page views a month, reaching a total Australian audience of over 1.4 million across all touch points. On social, ELLE is particularly strong, with 749,000 followers on Facebook, 302,000 on Instagram and a fast-growing Tik Tok channel.

Are Media general manager – fashion and beauty, Nicky Briger, said: “ELLE is the fashion bible for Gen Z and millennial smart, savvy, stylish women who love to shop. They’re keen early adopters and what to be first to know everything so they can share that knowledge with their friends. With that in mind, ELLE brings them the now, new and next in fashion, beauty and lifestyle, but it’s also at the centre of the cultural conversation, bringing them everything from news, views and entertainment to social issues and politics.

“Print is seeing a resurgence globally, especially in the luxury and fashion space, so we’re thrilled to be bringing back the much-loved magazine – something tangible to have, hold, read and leaf through.

“Over the past three years, ELLE.com.au has become Australia’s premium digital destination for the style shopper and trend setter. Leveraging our signature smart, trusted voice, ELLE.com.au blends editorial engagement with style, knowledge and authority to offer guidance and advice, all with a strong point of view. And now it’s time to give her more!,” she said.

“Because the ELLE reader is highly social, active, success-driven and considers herself a leader in her world, the magazine will reflect that with six key content pillars, from spectacular fashion, beauty and shopping to lifestyle, culture and water-cooler zeitgeist reads.”

To bolster ELLE’s style credentials, Naomi Smith and Sally Hunwick have been appointed the brand’s Fashion and Beauty Directors respectively. Both have four decades of experience between them and are two of Australia’s most respected fashion and beauty experts, having worked for multiple luxury brands, including Vogue, Harper’s BAZAAR, ELLE and marie claire throughout their extensive careers. Naomi and Sally will work across ELLE and marie claire. The ELLE Editor will be announced in the coming week.







