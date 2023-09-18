Are Media Releases The Playbook For Connecting Across Social

Pace and proliferation, post-truth and misinformation, privacy protection, and integrity and governance are the four major forces framing evolution in the world of women’s content on social media, as revealed today in the Social Currency Playbook, Are Media’s flagship thought leadership study for 2023.

Completed in partnership with Australia’s leading cultural insights agency, The Lab, the research gives brands the power to create compelling content across all social platforms with emerging trends identified. The Playbook is designed to provide practical insights for brands looking to drive connection, attention, and ignite intention with women across social media including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Pinterest.

It includes insights on how to connect with women in nine key content areas from fashion and beauty to homes and interiors, plus light-hearted content that just makes women feel good – something they highly value.

Are Media’s head of research, Natalie Bettini, said: “Women are favouring vulnerability and authenticity over unachievable, aspirational images and videos. TikTok and BeReal have altered expectations around how we ‘show up’ and share parts of ourselves online. Understanding how to connect with women across social platforms is now mandatory for brands looking to drive growth, and as the experts in understanding women, we’re very proud of the insights the Social Currency Playbook provides.

“At Are Media, we are prioritising short-form visual content to ensure compelling visual storytelling leaning on imagery, video and infographics over text. We are also being creative with how to reimagine long-form content within the confines of the Instagram grid.

“Most excitingly, the Social Currency Playbook is fully aligned with our own content commerce strategy. The project found new parameters of how social media consumption blurs the lines between ecommerce, marketplaces and live shopping,” she said.

Are Media director of sales, Andrew Cook, said: “To connect with someone, you need to understand them truly, fully and deeply. Are Media is globally recognised for our market-leading research on women. In 2024, we will undertake one of our largest pieces of research work to date.

“This will be a project that demonstrates ‘how she shops’. The study will provide insights into how to connect with female audiences of intent. The study is set to explore the different touchpoints in the consumer journey and the role of different types of advertising, content, media and platforms on driving purchase decisions. This will add to our library of over 50 pieces of research about women, more than any other media owner in Australia.”

Are Media recently announced its expanded partnership with leading Australian market research company Roy Morgan to gather worldwide audience insights from its extensive social media channels that are currently not available anywhere else.

Under the partnership, Are Media’s social media audiences across Instagram, Facebook and other social platforms will be included in Roy Morgan’s official Single Source database, giving advertisers a more accurate profile of its social audience, to deliver commercially driven social campaigns that engage the right audience.