Mindshare & Kaimera Drive Off With MG Media Account After Incumbents Decline To Re-Pitch

Berlin, Germany - 29th December, 2023: MG ZS parked on a street. The MG cars are the most popular Chinese vehicles in Europe.

Mindshare and Kaimera have been handed the keys to MG’s media strategy, planning and buying account following a competitive pitch, B&T can reveal. 

Indie agency Kaimera will handle the electric vehicles portion of the account, while WPP-owned Mindshare will handle the larger internal combustion engine portion.

One person familiar with the matter told B&T the account could be worth in the order of $25 million.

Indie agencies JOY, Nunn Media and Thump Media were the incumbents on the account. B&T understands that all three declined to re-pitch for the work.

A spokesperson for MG told B&T:

“It’s been an unprecedented year for MG Motor Australia. In 2025 alone, our strategy has seen us expand our line-up, enter new categories, launch our new IM brand and look forward to welcoming more Australians to the MG family.

“As we continue our transformation to a leading automotive brand in Australia and adjust our structure to better speak to new audiences, we’ve taken the opportunity to review our media agency arrangements in line with this long-term strategy.

“Following that review, we’ve appointed Mindshare and Kaimera as our new media agency partners. This decision reflects the growing scale and ambition of our business and the evolving complexity of the media landscape.

“We’re grateful to all of our agency partners for the important role they play in helping build the MG Motor brand in Australia.”

MG has had its foot to the floor on expansion in several markets around the world following its acquisition by China’s state-owned SAIC Motor Corporation Limited in 2007.

Its MG 3 and ZS models, in particular, have proven to be particularly successful in the Australian market. Its range-topping electric sportscar, the Cyberster, has captured headlines, though its limited production numbers have not seen it sweep the roads in the same way.

Mindshare, JOY, Nunn Media and Thump Media all declined to comment. B&T received no response from Kaimera prior to publication.

