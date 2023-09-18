Are Media Set To Transform The Weekly & Home Beautiful Into Digital Commerce Hub

Are Media has used its upfronts to unveil two key initiatives to help transform its business with the official launch of a new digital destination and content commerce hub for The Australian Women’s Weekly and the unveiling of the new Home Beautiful digital marketplace.

Originally part of the Now to Love online entertainment centre, The Australian Women’s Weekly now has its own stand-alone website that offers a premium lifestyle experience for users and will supercharge the brand for content commerce.

As the trusted voice of Australian women for over 90 years, The Australian Women’s Weekly has created a digital product that will educate and inspire women to live their best lives, with quality content delivered when and where they want it.

The new digital destination is live right now and the key elements include news, the Royals, lifestyle, health, beauty, money and travel.

Are Media general manager – lifestyle, Nicole Byers, said: “womensweekly.com.au will not only grow and deepen the connection we have with our existing audience of over 2.4 million, it will also enable us to reach and inspire a new cohort of Australian women who value quality content.

“It will provide trusted advice on everything from financial planning and travel to health and beauty, as well as The Weekly’s trademark interviews and in-depth investigations. The site will not only be a platform for information; it will provide a community for Australian women who want to find out more about the things that matter most to them with content that aligns to the values and standards they have come to expect from The Australian Women’s Weekly brand.”

The new website is a strong complement to the dedicated food site womensweeklyfood.com.au, which is home to 14,000 triple tested recipes, and further enhances The Australian Women Weekly’s standing as one of the country’s media superbrands.

A The Australian Women’s Weekly marketplace is also set to launch later in 2023 with products specially curated by The Weekly team.

Are Media today also announced that a fully integrated e-commerce marketplace for the Home Beautiful consumer will launch in 2024.

The marketplace will be a new addition to the standalone Home Beautiful website launched in July.

Elle Lovelock, editor in chief, Home Beautiful, said: “We know our Home Beautiful audiences love to shop and the new marketplace is set to ignite purchase intent across active home decorators and shoppers. We are excited to complete this thriving ecosystem, offering the next logical step for consumers and through the funnel opportunities for advertisers.”

As part of Are Media’s digital strategy, its portfolio of 15 websites will be moved to new platforms for optimised user experience, streamlined content creation and content commerce by mid-2024.

All of Are Media’s websites support the full digital advertising ecosystem, from sponsorships and rich media display to commercial content, social media, e-commerce, video and EDM solutions.