TV Ratings (17/07/2025): Jake Stringer Puts On A Show Against His Old Side

Seven Network’s broadcast of Thursday Night AFL attracted the most eyeballs overnight in the entertainment genre with a total TV national reach of 1,520,000. The broadacst featured the Giant’s medium forward Jake Stringer going head-to-head with his old club Essendon.

Stringer played 123 matches from 2018-2024 before making the swich to GWS. With all things considered he was always going to put on a show against his old side, and he did exactly that slotting three goals in his sides 48 point victory.

As the scoreboard opened up in favour to GWS the viewership dropped, with the total TV national average audience plummeting to 435,000. It was a second-quarter surge from the Giants, where the Greater Western Sydney side kicked five unanswered goals, to ultimately open up the gap on the scoreboard that Essendon was ultimately unable to close.

Nine’s broadcast of the battle of Queensland also did quite well in the TV ratings, as the Dolphins and Cowboys attracted a total TV national reach of 1,275,000. Similarly to the AFL, a blown out score line of 43-24 in favour to the Dolphins saw a low national average audience of 552,000.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow scored a first half double which saw his side to cruise to a 24-6 half time score line. Cowboys showed some fight scoring three tries in eight minutes to get back into the match but ultimately it was too little too late for North Queensland who find themselves in 12th on the NRL ladder.

Over on Network Ten, Airport 24/7 was the most watched entertainment program with a total TV national reach of 672,000 and total TV national average audience of 324,000.