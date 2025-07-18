AdvertisingNewsletter

Fever Tree Global Creative Account Goes To Pitch

Premium mixer brand Fever-Tree has launched a global creative review as it looks to consolidate its brand messaging across key international markets, including Australia.

The company, known for its tagline, “If ¾ of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best,” is reportedly seeking a new creative agency that can deliver a consistent global platform.

Fever-Tree has worked with several creative agencies in recent years, including Lucky Generals and, more recently, Motel, which won the account in 2021 through a Creativebrief-run pitch. Motel has since led global campaign work, but the brand is now reassessing its long-term creative direction.

The shortlist has not yet been confirmed but B&T understands that consultancy, Creativebrief is once again handling the pitch process. Motel did not respond when asked if it would be re-pitching for the account.

The review comes as Fever-Tree expands its footprint in the US and Asia and introduces new product lines such as non-alcoholic spritzes.

Fever-Tree is quickly gaining popularity in Australia and recently appointed Involved Media to manage its local media account.

