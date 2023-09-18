Are Media Unveils Omnichannel Content Commerce Plans

Are Media has used its upfronts to unveile its strategy to transform the company into an omnichannel content commerce powerhouse.

Key elements of the strategy, which was revealed at an event for nearly 200 marketers and media agency partners at the Art Gallery of NSW, include a new digital destination and content commerce hub for The Australian Women’s Weekly, a new Home Beautiful digital marketplace, and the creation of 10 million first-party data connection points by 2024: offering niche insights into valuable high intention audiences.

Are Media also announced the return of the print edition of ELLE magazine – the world’s leading title for stylish, creative young women – and introduced its new positioning: Where connection ignites intention.

Are Media CEO, Jane Huxley (lead image), said the transformation of the company was built on its powerful content and brands that attract “audiences of intention”.

“Our omnichannel brands have never been more important: a deep read in print, a quick browse online, or a snack on social. Content and brands are providing connection like they never have before. And we know more about our audiences than ever before. The age of data is well and truly upon us. We dive deeply into data daily so we can meet our readers where they are and give them what they need at any time,” she said.

“What we know about our audiences is that they come to us with more intention than ever. They are looking for content to inform what they do and what they buy. They are looking for beauty advice, money advice, retirement planning, travel, recipes to cook – and they have the highest intention of all, which is to do something next.”

Huxley said the new positioning, Where connection ignites intention, clearly signals Are Media’s strength and future.

“Our brands have influence, and that influence drives intent with our audiences. They will take action after they consume content, particularly if it’s from a trusted brand like marie claire, beautyheaven, The Australian Women’s Weekly, Home Beautiful or our other market-leading titles,” she said.

“Our business models are aggressively evolving to map closer to the intention of our audiences, as we have begun to expand our offering in video, lead generation, affiliate marketing, marketplace, licensing and merchandising.”

Are Media director of sales, Andrew Cook, said the company’s extraordinary content and the engaged audiences that consume it across lifestyle, beauty and homes brands offer advertisers an opportunity to connect with audiences across the funnel.

“Our omnichannel brands deliver trust, authority and influence across every stage of the marketing funnel,” he said.

“We have a proven ability to deliver strong results at the top to middle end of the funnel – driving active awareness, deep consideration, intent and evaluation – using our trusted brand voice, our influence and that powerful connection we have with our audiences.​ A lot of hard work has gone into our capability at the bottom end of the funnel.

“We can now fill the funnel from brand awareness through to action and advocacy, helping our advertising parners close the loop,” Cook said.

“Consider the opportunity for a brand to tap into Are Media’s whole of business offering – from events, shoppable media and content, in-store connection at retail and product sampling to new parents through our Bounty Bags to beauty reviews, product licensing and custom books. We can even warehouse and fullfill products through Are Direct. All of this supported by our research, data and targeting capabilities along with our custom content and creative solutions services.

“It’s simple: leverage our relationships with your customers. Our brands have spent years building the type of trust that can turn customers into fans, and that’s a very powerful thing,” he said.