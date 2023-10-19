Vevo Presents Its First-Ever Australian Upfront During SXSW Sydney 2023

Vevo, the world’s leading music video network, today presented its first-ever Australian upfront at Universal Music House during the debut SXSW Sydney festival. The presentation provided an overview of the network’s growing CTV (Connected TV) business and value proposition to the advertising community in Australia.

Vevo highlighted its increasing CTV audience of over 6 million Australians, up 44 per cent since 2020, a result of their ongoing programming and distribution efforts. When compared to BVOD, Vevo’s overall audience of over 11 million viewers was shown to be larger than the entire ad-supported BVOD market and its CTV audience larger than any individual ad-supported Australian broadcaster.

Vevo also touted its position as one of the earliest players in FAST (free ad-supported streaming television). Currently, Vevo has eight unique linear FAST channels in Australia, each dedicated to a specific genre or decade, offering advertisers a premium, diverse environment of 24/7, curated music video programming that features the most influential artists from Australia and the world.

During the presentation, Vevo unveiled its plans to further build its FAST programming lineup with its newest upcoming channel, Vevo Christmas. Launching for the first time this November in Australia and New Zealand, Vevo Christmas will air both Christmas classics and newer hits, from the likes of Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, John Legend, and more.

“We are excited to have hosted the Australian advertising community at our first-ever Upfront presentation in this market. When advertisers invest in Vevo’s sought-after content set, brands are guaranteed access to a growing audience that delivers incremental reach. Vevo also offers advertisers a suite of proprietary targeting products, from contextual to addressable, for a more bespoke approach that helps brands be in front of the right consumers,” said Steve Sos, managing director, APAC, Vevo.

To close out the event, attendees were treated to a special performance by Australian pop artist, Charley, who is often featured in Vevo’s CTV programming. Following her debut EP ‘Timebombs’, Charley was nominated for the ‘Breakthrough Artist of the Year’ category at the upcoming ARIAs.