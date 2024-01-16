Fetch TV & Paramount Australia Extend Partnership

Fetch TV and Paramount Australia today announced they have reached an agreement on a long-term extension of their channel partnership which will see a slew of new and current channels delivered to Fetch TV’s audience.

The partnership will expand to add MTV 90s and MTV 00s as two new genre-based music channels, and will see MTV Classic rebranded as MTV 80s to complete the deep dive into the decadent decades of music.

In addition, the existing line-up continues to include music and entertainment favourites with MTV, MTV Hits, Club MTV and CMT plus children’s favourites Nick, Nick Jr. and Nick Music.

Fetch is a key partner for Paramount Australia, with the platform carrying 10 channels in total.

Sam Hall, chief content and commercial officer of Fetch TV said: “We are delighted to work with the Paramount’s music masters at MTV to enhance our music line up with dedicated decade channels bringing better music choice to the Fetch audience.”

Daniel Monaghan, senior vice president, content and programming Paramount Australia said: “This partnership with Fetch gives Australian audiences more ways to watch our music and children’s content with easy access to iconic brands and franchises including MTV and Nickelodeon.”

In addition to new music, Fetch and Paramount have collaborated to strengthen the kids offering on Fetch, with a newly rebranded “Nick” channel (previously Nickelodeon) offering all-day Nickelodeon entertainment in one place for 5-12 year olds, with shows including SpongeBob SquarePants and The Loud House, and Nick Jr., will broadcast entertainment all day for preschool kids, including PAW Patrol, Blaze and the Machines, Baby Shark and much more.

This line up of Paramount channels on Fetch offers a bounty of entertainment for kids, families, music lovers, the young and the young at heart.

CMT: The best country tunes from around Australia and beyond.

MTV 90s: Rewinds the clock to the decade that brought us girl power, Britpop and grunge with the ultimate throwback soundtrack.

MTV Club: The channel that never sleeps. Non-stop party vibes 24/7.

Nick Music: Pop hits from next generation artists that the whole family can enjoy together.

Nick: For 5–12-year-olds with The Loud House, Henry Danger, iCarly and more.

Fetch subscribers can watch the Paramount channels live, on TV or on the Fetch Mobi App, and can use “start over” for the majority of linear channel programs.

Fetch continues to offer compelling channel packs, with all Paramount channels available in the 50 channel Fetch Ultimate pack for only $20 per month. With the channels also available across the Vibe, Variety and Kids packs, each of only $6 per month, giving subscribers greater flexibility to tailor their subscription to their needs.