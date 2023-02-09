Fabric Renames Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building For World Pride

Sydney’s Queen Victoria Building will be renamed in honour of Australia’s LGBTQIA+ community.

An installation at Vicinity Centre’s QVB, created by Fabric, will feature portraits of LGBTQIA+ leaders and pioneers at the QVB. The portraits will also be accompanied by a gallery of archive images of each individual’s contribution to the community.

The work features cabaret performer, television host, and Trans icon Carlotta; founder of the Gay Solidarity Group and original 78er Ken Davis; co-chair and CEO of Australian Marriage Equality Janine Middleton; Kamilaroi and Dunghutti Sistergirl, model and MC Felicia Foxx; and Independent Member for Sydney in the Parliament of NSW Alex Greenwich.

Corrine Barchanowicz, Head of Marketing, Brand and Experience, Vicinity Centres said: “The QVB is one of Australia’s most iconic places in the heart of Sydney’s CBD. It is a destination that aims to make everyone feel welcome. It is of utmost importance to us to support Sydney World Pride, honouring our beautiful and inspirational queens as part of this campaign. They have fought tirelessly for change and representation over the decades. Our aim is to celebrate inclusivity, diversity and equality with this campaign and bring awareness to the LGBTQIA+ Community. The QVB will continue to support the community with our ongoing partnerships with ACON”.

Keenan Motto, Co-Founder and Creative Partner of Fabric, said: “World Pride being hosted in Sydney this year means the LGBTQIA+ community will be celebrated like we have never seen before. We saw an opportunity to leverage a local icon in the QVB to shine a spotlight on the leaders of community, elevating them on the world stage.”

The work will also be running across social, press and OOH in Sydney CBD.

CREDITS
Client: Vicinity Centres
Creative Agency: Fabric
Media Agency: Nunn Media
PR: Electric Collective
Production: BOLT & Chas Clarkson
Photographer: Ashley Penin (Dreamsyndicator)
Stylist: Brendan De La Hay
Hair & Make Up: Emma-Lee Court
BTS: Matt Creighton, Ben Blyth

Fabric

