Epson Celebrates EcoTank Success With New Adrenaline Campaign Featuring Jimeoin

Epson has celebrated its global number 1 market share status in Continuous Ink Supply System printers – where Epson’s EcoTank models account for over 65 per cent of all printers sold in the category in Australia alone – with its second TV, radio, VOD and digital campaign fronted by comedy legend Jimeoin in Australia and New Zealand.

The two-month campaign incorporates multiple channels including free-to-air and catch-up television, digital, radio and social media and sees Jimeoin front and centre promoting Epson’s EcoTank printers and how they are easy to use with their supersized ink tanks that come with enough ink in the box to print thousands of pages.

Cumulative global sales of Epson’s EcoTank high-capacity ink tank inkjet printers recently topped 67.9 million units. Epson first launched EcoTank high-capacity ink tank inkjet printers in October 2010, in Indonesia. EcoTank’s popularity then grew consistently, and the range is now sold in over 170 countries and regions across the world.

As well as selling over 67.9 million units, by saving on plastic, which is the main component of ink cartridges, CO2 emissions are considerably lower than they would have been if all these units had been cartridge printers4.

By using big refillable ink tanks, EcoTank printers can save you thousands of dollars compared to cartridge-based printers. Also, as EcoTank printers use Epson’s patented Heat-Free PrecisionCore™ printheads, they consume less energy too, especially compared to power-hungry laser printers. When, eventually, an EcoTank does run out of ink, refill bottles start from as low as just $14.99 each for thousands more pages worth of ink and continued hassle-free printing.

To mark the new campaign Jimeoin also gave a hilarious performance to all of Epson Australia and New Zealand’s staff at their recent “Kick Off” meeting at Commbank Stadium in Parramatta.

EcoTank Jimeoin campaign creative credits

Client/Production: Epson / Adrenalin
Creative Director: Peter Alsford / Adrenalin
Brand Lead: Nathan Fulcher / Epson
Copywriters: Ian Macintosh / Jimeoin

Production: Dream Engine
Director: Ryan Spanger
Senior Producer: Jove Tyson

