Emotive Launches First Campaign For HOKA Running Shoes
Independent creative agency Emotive has unveiled its first campaign for HOKA after being appointed to lead its ANZ account.
Their first work, “HOKA FLY RUN” included an integrated campaign focused around a public event inviting Sydney to ‘come fly with us’ on a run which took all the rules and intimidation out of a traditional running event. Within 48 hours of going live, the event was booked out as hundreds of runners – from ultra-marathoners to first-timers – took off together along Sydney Harbour in ‘flocks’, guided by HOKA athletes.
Sally James, head of HOKA said “We recently partnered with Emotive to bring the international HOKA FLY RUN series to Australia. HOKA FLY RUN Sydney was a celebration of the joy of movement and importance of community with our goal of bringing more people to the ‘start line’. Inclusive runs, inspiring masterclasses and exciting product trials all came to life at Bennelong Lawn on Saturday 23rd Sept”.
“Participants could start when they wanted (on the hour, every hour) and finish whenever they wanted, as the typical time and intimidation barriers to a running event were all taken away as hundreds of runners revealed in the pop-up photo ops along the way.”
Simon Joyce, CEO at Emotive said “Just as HOKA has changed the shape of the running industry, the HOKA FLY RUN set out to challenge the conventions of a traditional race. With this campaign, we set out with the ambition of creating a running event that wasn’t just about record times but having a great time.”
Prizes weren’t awarded for getting to the finish but the start, as ambassadors like Turia Pitt and Bel Fong and influencers like THE 440 kept the joy and inspiration coming throughout the entire day with masterclasses on the iconic Bennelong Lawn overlooking Sydney’s iconic Opera House.
Rebecca Gelao, head of brand experience and Emotive said “Our work for HOKA pushed creative boundaries whilst seeking to emotionally connect via deep consumer engagement grounded within unforgettable real-life experiences. From running beside Turia Pitt, simulating ‘flying’ whilst wearing HOKA shoes inside a giant shoe box or being moved by incredible personal stories in a masterclass session, the interactive experiences worked together to build community and drive UGC and word of mouth ahead of HOKA’s first flagship Australian store launch in November.”
The win cements an impressive year for Emotive, securing 5 new clients alongside consistent team growth, including the recent appointment of Darren Wright as Group Creative Director. HOKA joins the growing client roster at Emotive including Optus, Google, Unilever, Audible, Pernod Ricard, Mount Franklin, Breville and Seven West Media.
