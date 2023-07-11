DoorDash And McDonald’s Are Giving Away FREE Fries This Thursday!

The B&T editorial team’s healthy eating plan has gone out the window because this Thursday McDonald’s Australia and DoorDash are giving away free fries!

To mark International Fries Day, DoorDash, is teaming up with iconic global quick service restaurant, McDonald’s Australia to bring you thousands of FREE fries this International Fries Day.

From 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM AEST on Thursday July 13, orders placed via DoorDash will receive a

mouth-watering free Large Fries.

To take advantage of this fry-tastic offer, customers simply need to add a large fries from McDonald’s to their cart and use the exclusive code “FREEFRIES” at checkout.

DoorDash have even come to the party and waived all delivery and service fees – free fries are just a few taps away! It’s a win-win situation for fry enthusiasts across the nation!

Puji Fernando, general manager of DoorDash Australia and New Zealand said, “At DoorDash we know how much Aussies love Macca’s Fries, and so we thought what better way to celebrate International Fries Day then give our wonderful customers across the country free fries!”, said Fernando.

Tobi Fukushima, Marketing Manager for McDonald’s Australia said, “International Fries Day is all about celebrating our delicious fries that have captured the hearts and appetites of people around the globe. By partnering with DoorDash, we’re able to deliver our golden, perfectly crispy fries to the homes of our customers, making International Fries Day truly special.”

Fry fanatics, don’t miss out on this opportunity! Mark your calendars for Thursday July 13, between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM AEST, and get ready to satisfy your cravings with free large fries from McDonald’s. Remember to use the code “FREEFRIES” when placing your order via DoorDash to unlock this delectable deal. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the magic of McDonald’s fries, this celebration is guaranteed to leave you wanting more.