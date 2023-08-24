delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards 2023 Winners Revealed

delicious. has revealed the winners of the 2023 delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards. The full list of winners features in the September issue of delicious., which goes on sale today.

Now in its 18th year, the 2023 Produce Awards focus on Australia’s best producers – the people who grow, cultivate, harvest and catch the produce supplied to the country’s leading chefs and hospitality venues.

delicious. editorial director Kerrie McCallum said: “The delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards champion Australia’s finest producers and educate our readers on why it’s so important to buy local.

“Each year, we set out to discover the producers trailblazing in their production ethos, cultivation and wild-catch practices, and the top-quality produce it results in.

“Congratulations to all of our outstanding 2023 trophy winners. I thank each of our judges and our Governing Board for their expertise, enthusiasm and contribution to the campaign.

“I’d like to acknowledge our awards patron Maggie Beer for her passion and dedication to the Australian food industry. We’re delighted to present her with this year’s award for Outstanding Contribution to Australian Food.

“I would also like to thank our awards partner Harvey Norman for their continued commitment and support.

“I look forward to joining chef Matt Moran at Rekōdo for a beautiful evening to celebrate this year’s winners with our delicious. readers who will have the chance to join us for the celebrations, which will be emceed by Matt Preston.”

Harvey Norman, executive chairman, Gerry Harvey said: “We are proud to partner with delicious. on this important program that recognises and celebrates exceptional talent in Australia’s food production industry.”

A total of 14 trophies were awarded by the National Judging panel, which includes some of Australia’s most renowned chefs: Danielle Alvarez, Jo Barrett, Peter Gilmore, Lennox Hastie, Andrew McConnell, Matt Moran, Josh Niland, Matt Stone and Alla Wolf-Tasker.

Winners were recognised across four major categories – Dairy, Earth, Paddock and Sea. The overall Producer of the Year Award, presented by Harvey Norman, was awarded to Burraduc Buffalo Dairy from NSW.

delicious., editor-in-chief, Krysia Bonkowski, said: “The judges were united in their praise of Burraduc Buffalo Dairy, deeply impressed by both the consistency and quality of its produce. Critically, this was matched by the producer’s commitment to sustainability, livestock management and innovation, making them a unanimous choice for Producer of the Year.”

